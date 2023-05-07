The Coolest May Beauty Launches to Have on Your Radar

Now that it's May, it finally feels like real spring: refreshing, floral, and full of unpredictable weather. This month's beauty launches are also embracing the spring spirit, from peony-scented perfumes to candy-inspired glosses. There's everything you need to get ready for the warmer weather (hopefully) ahead, one product at a time.

So, whether you're looking for a new go-to sunscreen or on the search for an updated signature scent, these product releases are full of options. Read on for our favorite new May beauty launches.

Issey Miyake

Issey Miyake L'eau D'Issey Pivoine $124.00 Shop

This new twist on Issey Miyake's classic fragrance is a floral and fruity ode to spring. The peony-scented perfume has notes of white raspberry and cedarwood, making for a light, airy fragrance with sultry intrigue. Ultra-feminine and gorgeously packaged, it's a luxe go-to for anyone on the lookout for a new spring scent.

Vacation

Vacation Baby Oil SPF 30 Sunscreen $22.00 Shop

Vacation's products are all about embracing embracing nostalgia, and their latest launch is no different. Baby Oil SPF 50 is inspired by our parents slathering themselves with baby oil, but now with SPF protection and a luxurious scent. Though the days of blindly applying baby oil to achieve a deep tan are (hopefully) over, getting that same shiny, luxurious feeling are not. Luckily, this product's got you covered.

Trudon

Trudon Tuileries Scented Candle $135.00 Shop

If you're in the mood to treat yourself and your space to some luxury, look no further. Trudon's new Tuileries Collection is inspired by Marie Antoinette and her favorite flower, the rose. The flower is the center of the fragrance, but it also includes notes like pink peppercorn, blackcurrant, geranium, musk, and vanilla. The candle comes in a pretty package, too: light pink with gold accents. It's basically decor that smells good.

Maybelline New York

Maybelline New York Lifter Gloss $10.00 Shop

Maybelline's bestselling Lifter Glosses now come in five brand-new shades inspired by the best pink and red candies: Gummy Bear, Peach Ring, Sweetheart, Bubblegum and Taffy. The high-shine gloss contains hyaluronic acid, which helps keep lips looking hydrated and full, and is ultra-shiny—but never sticky.

Ritual

Ritual HyaCera $54.00 Shop

This new daily capsule from supplement brand Ritual tackles dehydrated skin and wrinkles from the inside, out. The formula contains Ceratiq—a glycolipid and ceramide-filled plant oil—and a low molecular weight hyaluronic acid to promote glowing, hydrated skin.



Tangle Teezer

Tangle Teezer Plant Brush $17.99 Shop

A good hairbrush that can detangle even the most knotted hair is hard to come by. It's what Tangle Teezer is known for, but as of their latest launch, that's not the only priority the company is focusing on. The Plant Brush ($18) is a plant-based version of their iconic two-tiered tooth brush design, made out of 85% sustainably sourced castor oil for a more eco-friendly product.

Caudalie

Caudalie The Vinoperfect Brightening Eye Cream $55.00 Shop

The Vinoperfect Brightening Eye Cream ($55) is a luxurious cream that targets all types of dark circles, no matter what shade they are, from brown to purple/ With ingredients like niacinamide, caffeine, and the brand's signature brightening viniferine, paired with a cooling ceramic applicator, the formula helps give your eyes a refreshed look.



DedCool

Ouai x DedCool Melrose Place Dedtergent $35.00 Shop

Ouai and DedCool have teamed up to release DedCool's eco-friendly laundry detergent concentrate in Ouai's beloved Melrose Place fragrance. With notes of bergamot, lychee, cedarwood, and white musk, the fragrance smells like the best that LA has to offer. Paired with DedCool's adorable aluminum packaging, it's sure to make laundry day more fun. The Dedtergent officially drops on May 9, but you can sign up for the waitlist here.

Bigger Than Beauty Skincare

Bigger Than Beauty Skincare Moisture Flash Conditioning Toner Mist $36.00 Shop

A new skincare brand is here from the mind behind the fan-favorite Thrive Causemetics. The brand includes a selection of universal skincare products focused on hydration and powered by natural ingredients.