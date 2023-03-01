10 Matte Sparkle Nail Ideas That Balance Glamour and Minimalism

TikTok has so much to offer when it comes to beauty inspo—from intoxicating perfumes and game-changing concealer techniques to lip liner hacks and the secret to perfectly curled lashes, we've learned a lot. The latest TikTok beauty tip to catch our eye is matte sparkle nails, a manicure trend that features a matte base with glittery designs and/or gemstones. It's very Euphoria or early aughts, and it's already everywhere—the term "matte glitter nails" has amassed over 1.1 billion views, while "glitter nails matte" has garnered over 955 million, and "sparkly matte nails" have over 129 million eyes on them. If you're looking for your next favorite mani, keep reading for 10 matte sparkle nail ideas that are sure to help you shine.
Black Tie Sparkle
How incredible are these matte black sparkle nails? Celebrity manicurist Chaun Legend is responsible for the head-turning design, which he created using the Money For Nails Gel Polish ($16) in the shade Nite Life Disco.
Pretty in Pink
Prefer gemstone shimmer? This square matte mani showcases holographic gems on each nail. While the design may require a professional nail artist's precision, you can add gems to your DIY manis with these Nail Art Rhinestones ($6) from Amazon.
Gold Chrome Stars
Another way to add a sparkly statement to your matte nails is with light-reflecting chrome star designs. Here, nail artist Natalie Holt used GelBottle BIAB ($21) in shades Dolly, Marshmallow, and Bling.
Green Glitter French Tips
Take your stiletto tips to a new level with a matte base and chunky glitter French tips. (Psst: This specific mani would be perfect for March and St. Patrick's Day.)
Matte Swirl Nails
You don't have to have long nails to rock a matte sparkle nail look. This squoval nail art idea features a matte base topped off with an abstract glitter design.
Butterfly Matte Nails
For a very Gen Z nail look, opt for long coffin tips accented with butterfly nail art and plenty of rhinestones.
Neon Sign-Inspired Nails
Check out this neon light-inspired matte sparkle nail art idea. This intricate manicure will require the help of a pro nail artist to recreate, but doesn't it look totally worth it?
Louis Vuitton-Inspired
Designer branding is once again on the rise, so wearing Louis Vuitton's iconic logo print on your tips is a surefire way to turn heads. We love the pink monochrome maximalism here, including everything from French tips to gemstones in a way that doesn't feel overwhelming.
Glitter Fatigues
Matte glitter nail art doesn't have to be super bright. Here, you can see how pretty the nail trend can look, even when paired with understated grayish-green polish.