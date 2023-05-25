Matcha Latte Nails Are the Creamy New Manicure Trend Taking Over Our Feeds

While matcha has long been a popular drink in Japan, the tea variety (and its associated latte) has become such a cornerstone of western pop culture in recent years that the beverage's influence now goes far beyond the café or kitchen. It started with the chartreuse-adjacent shade inspiring what TikTokers call the matcha aesthetic, and before long, matcha outfits began trending. Now, matcha latte nails (or matcha nails) are rising to the top, and they're a smooth, sophisticated dream for all your upcoming adventures. Of course, these manicures feature green nail polish, although not the vibrant shades also currently trending. Instead, they focus on muted, slightly earthier hues that fall within the matcha aesthetic, like chartreuse, Kermit green, and pale olive green. Keep reading to see 15 refreshing takes on the matcha latte nails trend.