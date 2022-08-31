5 MUA-Approved Mascara Hacks to Take Your Lashes to the Next Level

Whether you prefer a full face of makeup or a natural beat, mascara is one of those products that almost everyone has in their daily makeup arsenal. I personally use mascara every single day, so it’s important to me to protect my lashes with a nourishing formula that works double duty. My newest (and forever) favorite is the Lancôme Le 8 Hypnôse Mascara ($32)—a buildable, volumizing, richly pigmented formula that’s infused with a lash serum (so it actually improves the health of your lashes while you wear it).

It’s quickly earning a permanent place in the kits of makeup artists, too. “Not only do I love the Lancôme Le Hypnôse Mascara because it gives you the best black pigment, but it also gives you buildable volume without clumping,” says makeup artist Sophia Vallejos. “It just gives your lashes the most beautiful length and volume. And it’s actually a serum-based mascara as well, so not only am I getting the immediate effect I want after applying, but it’s actually nourishing my lashes at the same time.”

Meet the Expert Sophia Vallejos is a New York-based makeup artist who works across celebrity, bridal, TV, events, and editorial.

Ready to experiment with your Le 8 Hypnôse Mascara? Ahead, Vallejos breaks down the best mascara hacks to try at home to amplify your lashes—from swapping your lash curler for a spoon to the best-kept secret for achieving dreamy Twiggy lashes.