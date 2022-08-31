5 MUA-Approved Mascara Hacks to Take Your Lashes to the Next Level

Whether you prefer a full face of makeup or a natural beat, mascara is one of those products that almost everyone has in their daily makeup arsenal. I personally use mascara every single day, so it’s important to me to protect my lashes with a nourishing formula that works double duty. My newest (and forever) favorite is the Lancôme Le 8 Hypnôse Mascara ($32)—a buildable, volumizing, richly pigmented formula that’s infused with a lash serum (so it actually improves the health of your lashes while you wear it).
It’s quickly earning a permanent place in the kits of makeup artists, too. “Not only do I love the Lancôme Le Hypnôse Mascara because it gives you the best black pigment, but it also gives you buildable volume without clumping,” says makeup artist Sophia Vallejos. “It just gives your lashes the most beautiful length and volume. And it’s actually a serum-based mascara as well, so not only am I getting the immediate effect I want after applying, but it’s actually nourishing my lashes at the same time.”
Meet the Expert
- Sophia Vallejos is a New York-based makeup artist who works across celebrity, bridal, TV, events, and editorial.
Ready to experiment with your Le 8 Hypnôse Mascara? Ahead, Vallejos breaks down the best mascara hacks to try at home to amplify your lashes—from swapping your lash curler for a spoon to the best-kept secret for achieving dreamy Twiggy lashes.
Click Play to Watch Mascara Hacks With Sophia Vallejos
The Spoon Hack
If you find yourself without a lash curler, never fear. According to Vallejos, you can use a heated spoon to get the job done when you’re in a pinch. Start by heating a spoon with a blow dryer for 10-15 seconds, being sure to rotate the spoon for even heat dispersion. Then, make sure you test the spoon on the back of the hand to ensure a safe temperature for the eye area. Once your spoon is heated, line up the edge of the spoon to just above the upper lash line—concave side down—and use your thumb to press the lashes up onto the spoon. Hold for five to 10 seconds and enjoy your freshly curled lashes sans curler.
The Heated Lash Curler Hack
While we love the spoon hack in a pinch, a lash curler—paired with the right mascara—is always going to produce the best, longest-lasting curl. But when you really want to take your lashes to the next level, you can use the same blow dryer technique from above to create a DIY heated lash curler, which will produce a much more dramatic curl. “When you’re heating up your lash curler, have the curler open so you’re getting most of the warmth on the metal part at the top of the curler,” Vallejos advises. Then, curl as usual, aiming to get as close to the root as you can without risking any pinching.
The Credit Card Hack
If you live for full, fluffy lashes but can’t seem to get the look without getting mascara all over your eyelids, this one is for you. With this hack, you’re going to use an old credit card or business card (you need something sturdier than regular paper) as a barrier between your lashes and eyelids for clean application every time.
The Wiggle and Pull Hack
For long, clump-free lashes, Vallejos recommends trying the “wiggle and pull” technique. To try this hack, use your Lancôme Le 8 Hypnôse Mascara (which is already super resistant to clumping) and wiggle the applicator at the root of the lashes, then pull straight up. This helps coat each lash in the formula’s rich pigment, and gives straight lashes a powerful boost at the root.
The Twiggy Lashes Hack
For richly pigmented, spidery lashes like the ones worn by iconic ‘60s model Twiggy, all you’ll need is your mascara and a pair of tweezers. “Using the tip of the mascara applicator, run through your bottom lashes really lightly—you don’t want to overcoat them with too much product because we’re going to add more later,” Vallejos explains. Once you’ve coated your bottom lashes, use your tweezers to pinch some mascara off of the mascara wand, coating the tips of the tweezers. Then, use your tweezers to gently pinch a few bundles of lashes together, working from the outer corner to the inner corner. Be careful not to pull down on the lashes as you pinch—just gently squeeze the lashes together. Et voilà! You’ve mastered the Twiggy lash look.
Ready to try these hacks at home? Shop the Lancôme Le 8 Hypnôse Mascara below.