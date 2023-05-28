Mascara "Cocktailing" Is Like Haute Couture For Your Lashes–Here's How to Try It

No matter where you fall on the spectrum of makeup-wearing—whether you apply a full face every day or can't remember the last time you put on foundation—we can all agree that even the most minimal makeup wearers likely have a tube of mascara. A good one can immediately thicken, lengthen, and wake up the eyes.

And as it turns out, there's a game-changing viral mascara hack going around. Mascara cocktailing, one of the newer TikTok trends, gives lashes a custom finish that makes you feel like a makeup artist right from the comfort of your vanity. Ahead, with the help of MAC Cosmetics makeup artist Gisel Calvillo, we've created a comprehensive guide to mascara cocktailing.

Meet the Expert Gisel Calvillo is a senior national makeup artist with MAC Cosmetics based in New York City.

What Is Mascara Cocktailing?

"Mascara cocktailing is mixing different mascaras to get a unique custom finish [and] detailed lash look," Calvillo explains.

Have you ever had a few different mascaras that you use for specific looks? Since a major component of mascaras are the brushes, many of us have a few tubes on deck; the brushes and combs give different results. In mascara cocktailing, you use your favorite products together for a supercharged lash look.

Generally, in mascara cocktailing, you'll want to mix different formulas and brushes for a specific finish. For example, "If you want thicker lashes, you can mix a waterproof mascara with a curling one to help maintain both thickness and curl," says Calvillo.

The Benefits of Mascara Cocktailing

Precision: With mascara cocktailing, "You can get exactly the look and finish you want, and you have more choices to choose from," explains Calvillo. "I would compare it to having two pairs of stilettos—you can achieve different looks but still wear something you love." Let's say you have a mascara you wear often, but the finish isn't waterproof. "With mascara cocktailing, you can add a waterproof mascara on top of one you wear regularly, and your finish is now waterproof," says Calvillo.

Since mascara tends to expire more quickly than other products in your beauty arsenal, you'll get the most out of your tubes. You can solve your mascara dilemmas: Another added benefit? You can creatively solve your mascara woes. If you have yet to find the perfect formula that does it all, mascara cocktailing allows you to customize your experience to something perfectly tailored just to you.

How to Mascara Cocktail

The key to mascara cocktailing at home is sizing up your mascaras. "My tip would be to start with whatever mascara has a thicker formula or a thicker larger brush," says Calvillo.

You can apply as many coats of each as you like; just make sure your lashes don't look too spider-like or have visible clumps. "Always have a waterproof formula on hand," recommends Calvillo. "If you tend to get mascara smudged on your upper or lower eyelids, chances are a waterproof formula will hold cleaner and longer without any mascara ending up on eyelids."

It's important to note that you can absolutely incorporate mascara primers into this trend if you're someone who wants to do that—as long as your formulas don't clump, you can layer primer and two mascaras on top of each other with little to no extra effort.





Our Favorite Mascara Cocktailing Combos

With hundreds of mascara formulas at our fingertips, choosing which ones to pair together can feel overwhelming. So we tried to make it a little easier. Ahead, some of our favorite mascara cocktailing combos.

MACstack Mascara Superstack + Extended Play Gigablack Lash Mascara

This waterproof, smudge-proof combo comes straight from Calvillo. "You could [start with] MACstack for a quick thickening and voluminous finish, and once the first coat is fully dry, add Extended Play," recommends Calvillo. "This gives a more natural finish, but using both will add volume from root to tip and help you comb off any excess so there are no clumps."



PÜR Cosmetics Fully Charged Mascara + Butter London Soho Show Mascara

PÜR Cosmetics' Fully Charged Mascara contains a "magnetic" polymer matrix that wraps a positively charged elastic veil around each lash to instantly lift, separate, and define. Apply it from the base of the lashes to the tip to create length. Meanwhile, Butter London's Soho Show Mascara is a lengthening tubing option that wraps around each individual lash to lengthen and separate, providing long-lasting and flexible wear. The formula is easily removed with warm water—no makeup remover needed.

Grande Cosmetics GrandeDRAMA Mascara + Clinique High Impact Zero Gravity Mascara

Add instant thickness and length with Grande Cosmetics' GrandeDRAMA Mascara, an ultra-thickening formula. The brush adds volume, and the formula glides on like butter. Then, go in with Clinique's High Impact Zero Gravit Mascara, which curls the lashes from the root to the tip—a perfect companion to a thickening and lengthening formula.