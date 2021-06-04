With almost 60 years strong as a beauty brand offering makeup, skincare, and more, there's a chance you've heard about Mary Kay at some point or another, especially from your grandmother, aunt, and own mother, too. A household name in cosmetics, Mary Kay Ash, sought to change the female work experience in 1963, doing something that not many other women of her time had ever done before. We spoke with Mary Kay's current VP of Salesforce and Marketing Support, Regena Pipkin, to get the inside scoop on the past and present details around this prestigious beauty company.

Mary Kay Founded By: Mary Kay Ash in September of 1963 Based in: Dallas, Texas Pricing: $$$ Best Known For: A wide variety of high-performance skincare and makeup products. Most Popular Products: Oil-Free Eye Makeup Remover, Ultimate Mascara, Micellar Water, Hydrogel Eye Patches Fun Fact: Mary Kay is committed to empowering women’s lives and philanthropic efforts through the Mary Kay Foundation, which in the U.S. is dedicated to ending domestic violence and funding research for cancers affecting women. Other Brands You'll Love: Estee Lauder, Lancome, Bobbi Brown.

Tired of experiencing inequality in the workplace as a female, and with only $5,000 to start, Mary Kay Ash set out to do something that no one else was doing. Little did she know, Mary Kay would create a beauty empire that is still going strong today, since being developed over 50 years ago in the year 1963.

"Mary Kay was really was ahead of her time. She wanted women to have the chance to be in control of their own future. So with her decision to start Beauty by Mary Kay, she changed the business world forever."

While the model of the business has changed over the years, the mission remains the same. Having such an enormous impact on women for decades, the brand's overall goal is not just to sell cosmetics but to change lives. Pipkin adds, "Our incredible salesforce is what sets us apart and is truly the heart of our business. They inspire and motivate us as a company. And of course, our amazing products, too."

So who exactly is wearing and purchasing Mary Kay products? Anyone who wants to wear Mary Kay cosmetics can, as the brand offers a wide range of selections from makeup to skincare, for anyone who wants to feel and look their best. "Whether you want to take care of your skin, or you love the way you feel after putting on the perfect shade of lipstick, we've been genuinely encouraging self-care long before it ever became a trend."

With a team of scientists led by Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Lucy Gildea, the efforts to research and innovate never retire, while research for all Mary Kay products remains solely dedicated to investing in the science behind beauty and manufacturing cutting-edge skincare and irresistible color cosmetics, body care and fragrances. Needless to say, Mary Kay remains on top of anything having to do with the research and development of its products.

