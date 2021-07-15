Marsai Martin Talks Hair Maintenance and Empowering Her Generation

Our series The One Thing is a Sparknotes version of the products, rituals, and moments your favorite celebrities and influencers swear by—their go-tos, must-haves, and can’t-live-withouts. So, go ahead—take a brief, intimate peek into the lives of your favorites through the things (and people, and moments) they hold dear.

What inspires a multi-hyphen talent who's already broken barriers in Hollywood at the age of 16? For Marsai Martin, it’s her peers who are also creating change. This is why the youngest executive producer—recognized by Guinness World Records—recently partnered with Invisalign on their ChangeMakers Program. “I feel like with this generation, we need things like that to continue to inspire all of us,” the actress tells us.

The project not only celebrates and highlights 100 young leaders who are making an impact in their communities, but it also rewards these exceptional game-changers with $5,000 to help them continue their work.

“It was important for me to partner with Invisalign for the ChangeMakers Program because when you see it, you can believe it,” Martin says. “Highlighting these teens will let other kids know that they can do amazing things too.”

With her already extensive body of work, we tapped Martin to break down her routine, which she maintains amidst a booked and busy schedule. Ahead learn about her makeup removal process, what relaxes her, and more of her beauty must-haves.

The One Thing That Keeps Her Smile Bright

“Oh, honestly, I use everything. I brush my teeth at least two to three times a day. I also use white strips and my Invisalign.”

The One Thing She Uses To Remove Her Makeup

“I like to break down makeup with cleanser oils. I don’t use makeup wipes because they are bad for the environment. I use Aquaphor to break down the makeup on my face; then, I like to use a hot towel to wipe off the cleanser. I like to keep it really quick and simple.”

Aquaphor Healing Ointment $10 Shop

The One Person She Trusts To Maintain Her Hair

“When I’m not on set, my mommy usually does my hair. It is so thick and wild that I need help to maintain my mane, which is why I'm so grateful for her help. At home, I usually keep my hair in braids, two-strand twists, and twist-outs.”

The One Thing She Never Forgets To Pack In A Clutch

“Chapstick! It is essential because no one wants to have ashy lips—mask or not.”

The One Thing She Never Forgets To Leave Home Without

“It's pretty basic, my phone. I move around so much that I have to make sure I’m straight. However, I turn it off as soon as I get on set because we have to focus.”

The One Thing That Helps Her Relax After A Long Day

“The one thing that helps me relax after a long day is a bath. I like to use Epsom salts, a candle, and some music to help me relax.”