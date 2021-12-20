7 Ways to Treat Marionette Lines, According to Derms

When we think about facial wrinkles, our minds typically go to the top half of our faces. Forehead wrinkles, crow's-feet, and frown lines (between the brows), just to name a few, are often target areas for treatments such as wrinkle creams or botulinum toxin injections. But what about the wrinkles that occur in the lower half of our face? Whether it be nasolabial folds, vertical lip lines, or wrinkles around the jaw and chin, these lines can feel frustrating and often ignored. So, naturally, we sought out the best solutions for treating and preventing wrinkles in the lower half of the face.

Read on to hear the best solutions to treat and prevent wrinkles in the lower half of your face, straight from dermatologists Mariana Vergara, MD, and Farhaad Riyaz, MD; physician assistant Erica Bartoloni; nurse practitioner Heather Rypien, NP; and dermatological nurse Natalie Aguilar.

Meet the Expert Mariana Vergara, MD, NP-C, is a cosmetic dermatologist with over 10 years of experience in aesthetic medicine and is the owner and founder of Beauty Villa Vergara.

Heather Rypien, NP, is a New York City–based aesthetic nurse practitioner at SkinSpirit.

Farhaad Riyaz, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist and medical advisor for docent.

Natalie Aguilar, RN, is a dermatological nurse and celebrity aesthetician.

Erica Bartoloni, MS, PA-C, is an aesthetic injector and skincare specialist at JECT.



What Are Facial Wrinkles?

Before we get into solutions, it’s important to understand what exactly are facial wrinkles. “Face wrinkles are creases or folds in the skin that commonly appear or become more prominent with aging,” says PA-C Erica Bartoloni. Face wrinkles are completely natural and nothing to be ashamed of, celebrity aesthetician Natalie Aguilar reminds us: “People tend to forget they are natural.”

What Are the Different Types of Wrinkles?

There are two types of facial wrinkles, dynamic lines and static lines, classified by their presence.

Dynamic Wrinkles: “Dynamic wrinkles are caused by facial muscle contractions,” Bartoloni tells us. “For example, when we smile or furrow our brows,” adds NP Heather Rypien.

“Static lines are the lines that are constant or permanent in the skin and appear to be 'etched' in regardless of movement,” says Rypien. These wrinkles are caused by the loss of collagen and elasticity, Bartoloni explains, and over time dynamic wrinkles can become static. Folds: While there are two categories of wrinkles, there is a third culprit in lower-face “lines” to be discussed: folds. “Folds are caused when facial muscles contract, making small 'folds' on the skin,” says Dr. Mariana Vergara. “Wrinkle folds appear mostly on the nasolabial groove, malarial groove, or neck when your skin starts to loosen.”

What Causes Facial Wrinkles?

There are a number of factors that can cause facial wrinkles. “Genetics, age, climate, lifestyle, and diet cause wrinkles in the face,” says Aguilar. “As we age, we start to lose bone and fat mass, all while our collagen production begins to slow down. Those who live stressful lifestyles have more inflammation, and inflammation causes inflammatory damage and destruction of the skin's structural components, including collagen and elastin. Diet plays a huge part in wrinkle formation. Eating sugar can cause glycation to occur. Glycation is caused when sugar molecules adhere to our collagen and elastin bundles and break them down. In time we lose the ability to keep our skin firm. Our face is also the first part of our body to wrinkle because of all the muscle expressions.”

As for which of these specifically causes lower face wrinkles, Farhaad Riyaz, MD, says, “Loss of volume in the cheeks causes the cheeks to sag, deepening the nasolabial folds and potentially causing wrinkles alongside the mouth and jawline. Expressions, talking, and eating cause wrinkles to form around the mouth.”

When to See a Professional

“I recommend seeing an experienced medical provider for a consultation when you begin seeing wrinkles at rest,” says Bartoloni. “In our mid-20s, our body’s production of collagen begins to slow down, but genetics play a big part in this as well, so the development of wrinkles may take place before or after this age. If you do not yet have lines at rest but are looking to be proactive, seeing a professional to help guide you through a plan of prevention can help you meet your goals. Your skincare regimen can be tailored to fit your needs, and in-office medical grade skin treatments can give that extra boost to optimize the skin’s overall quality, slowing the progression of future signs of aging and wrinkles."