Mario Badescu's Rose Hips Mask is one of the best lightweight masks I've ever tried.This product leaves the skin brighter and softer. It's perfect for either daytime or nighttime use and makes you feel like you just left the spa.

We put the Mario Badescu Rose Hips Mask to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

One of my favorite products that I love to incorporate into my beauty regime is a face mask. By adding a mask to your skincare routine, you can deep clean your pores and address specific concerns, like acne or dryness. I've often gone to Ulta for facials, so now, I've also created a mini at-home spa regime to relax and take some time for self-care.

Mario Badescu's product line is so extensive that it's easy to personalize your experience with items that fit best with your skin. For example, growing up, I loved their Drying Lotion for acne because it was the only product that got rid of my teenage breakouts. As an adult, I'm looking for a hydrating mask that will keep my skin youthful and glowing, so I knew I had to try Mario Badescu's Rose Hips Mask. Keep reading for my full, honest review.

Mario Badescu Rose Hips Mask Best for: Combination, dry, or sensitive skin. Uses: A face mask treatment that hydrates, smoothes, and evens tone for a soft, glowing result. Potential allergens: Propylparaben and FD&C Blue No.1 Active ingredients: Zinc oxide and rosa canina fruit oil Byrdie Clean? No; contains pafaffinum liquidum and parabens. Price: $20 About the brand: Mario Badescu is a beauty brand that has created cult-favorite products since its launch in 1967. Badescu created his brand in his two-room Manhattan apartment to share his love of European-style facials with America. Today, his products that address all sorts of purposes and skincare needs can be found in major retailers such as Ulta and Urban Outfitters.

About My Skin: Dry and sensitive

My skin is on the dry and sensitive side. Therefore, I typically use hydrating products that have little to no fragrance. When looking for skincare products, I look for ingredients that will smooth, hydrate, and even my skin. I usually wear either a full face of makeup or nothing, so having a smooth base to work with is essential. A healthy glow is my current goal.

The directions state to apply a thin layer onto the skin for 15-20 minutes. After three minutes, the mask starts to harden, as most clay masks do. After 10 minutes, it starts to feel tight on the face, which is not the best feeling but not unbearable. I left it on for 15 minutes and found that it is easy to remove, and I instantly felt that my skin was softer.

The Feel: Lightweight and easy to apply

Karla Ayala/Design by Cristina Cianci

The texture of Mario Badescu's Rose Hips Mask is lightweight and non-sticky. It almost resembles sunscreen because of its cream-white color and light consistency. You can apply this using your hands or brush, but I found it easier to use my fingers to spread it around my face. The product is not thick, so a little goes a long way.

The Ingredients: Rose hip and kaolin

As someone who has sensitive skin, I like to look for products that do not contain harsh chemicals. One of the main ingredients in Mario Badescu's Rose Hips Mask is Rosa Canina fruit extract (rose hip), which is full of antioxidant vitamin C and anti-inflammatory properties that help to restore damaged skin. Wondering what is rose hip exactly? It's the round portion of the flower below the petals that contains the rose plant's seeds.

Another essential ingredient used in this mask is kaolin, which is a clay that helps to cleanse and unclog pores gently. Unfortunately, it is also considered drying, which is why the mask can feel tight as you leave it on.

The Results: Soft, plump skin

Karla Ayala/Design by Cristina Cianci

Mario Badescu's Rose Hips Mask is suggested for use two to three times a week, but I saw that my skin looked brighter and felt softer after the first use. Whether I used this product in the morning or at night, my face felt smooth all day.

After using this product for a week, I have noticed that my skin looks more plump and has a glow to it. Additionally, my overall skin tone looks brighter and feels hydrated. I will definitely continue using this product.

The Value: Affordable

Mario Badescu's Rose Hips Mask retails at $20 for 2 oz. of product. Although the packaging may be small, there is a lot of product in the jar, and since you only need a thin layer, it will last you a while. For a facial mask that detoxes and hydrates the skin while leaving little to no irritation, I believe you are getting your bang for your buck.

Similar Products: You've got options

Body Blendz Face and Chest Pink Clay Mask: A gentle clay formula that diminishes hyperpigmentation and scarring, this mask from Body Blendz ($38) improves skin tone and texture all with a slightly sweet scent. In addition, the pink mask is hydrating and does not dry too harshly.

Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay: This drugstore mask from Aztec Secret ($13) is a mix-on-your-own clay formula that works great against acne and blemishes. It contains 100% natural calcium bentonite clay and is free of additives and fragrances.