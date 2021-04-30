Reviewed: Mario Badescu's Hyaluronic Eye Cream Is a Rich Treat

Mario Badescu's Hyaluronic Eye Cream is a great value, and has effective moisturizing capabilities to match. It requires a little time to set before you proceed with the rest of your skincare and makeup routine, but a little goes a long way, and you'll end up with a gently rejuvenated under-eye area.

We put the Mario Badescu Hyaluronic Eye Cream to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

Some parts of the skincare community will claim that eye cream is a scam, but for me, it’s a must-have. At the very least, the skin under your eyes is delicate and deserves special care, so I have no problem reaching for a product that was designed specifically for the under-eye area.

Long story short, eye cream is a staple in my skincare routine, so when I was asked to road test Mario Badescu's Hyaluronic Eye Cream, it was an immediate yes. But given how many options I've tried over the years, how did this one stack up? Keep reading to find out.

Mario Badescu Hyaluronic Eye Cream Best For: All skin types. Uses: A daily moisturizing and brightening treatment for the under-eye area. Potential Allergens: Not likely Active Ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, safflower seed oil Clean: No; contains liquid paraffin and parabens. Price: $18 About The Brand: Mario Badescu boasts a full collection of skincare essentials that are gentle, effective, and affordable.

About My Eyes: Prone to dark circles and fine lines

Over the many years I’ve been in beauty, I’ve realized that there are things about my face and my skin that I can change with skincare and makeup, and other things that I can’t, save for more invasive procedures. My under-eyes are the main thing that I seem to be stuck with, whether I like it or not. So much of skin type is due to genetics, and while we can mask, tone, exfoliate, and scrub a lot of things away, a big part of my skincare journey has been getting to a place where I am at peace with my face, especially my eye area.

On any given day, I have dark circles and discoloration around my eyes, as well as under-eye bags, fine lines, and crow's feet. I basically have it all. But if you were to look at my parents, they have all of that, too. My under-eye area is largely a result of genetics, and I've learned to be okay with that. Instead of trying to achieve the unattainable, taut skin that I always see in (edited) pictures on Instagram, I’ve started working with what I have and honestly, things have gone a lot better since then.

Thanks to this skincare journey, my under-eyes look much better in my early 30s than they did a decade ago. For one, I’m treating myself and my body better overall. I’m sleeping more, drinking more water and less alcohol, and I’m using skincare, including eye cream, with actives like caffeine and vitamin C that I know have worked well for my skin.

But again, that’s a difference of ten years. Nothing is instant. Maybe I’ll turn to Botox or fillers one day if I decide I want a more powerful result, but today is not that day. I’ve had good luck with eye creams thus far so right now, I’ll stick to that.

The Feel: Rich and lightweight

Mario Badescu's Hyaluronic Eye Cream has a whipped consistency that gives you the richness of a cream but the lightweight feel of a gel. It feels like it should be heavy, but it’s not. The texture feels really nice under the eyes.

What I’m not obsessed with is that when you apply the cream, it takes a while to rub into skin and disappear. Every day for a month, I tapped it on under my eyes with my ring finger and gently rubbed it in, just like I do with all eye creams. Due to the application friction and my body heat, the texture of the product changed, and instead of sinking in and disappearing, there was still visible, white eye cream on my face that I had to work in further. I had to take it from my under-eye almost out to my cheekbones and up to my temple to finally get it to disappear. I wasn't even using much, so I found this kind of frustrating.

The Results: Hydration with a little tackiness

Tynan Sinks/Design by Cristina Cianci

Once it finally sinks in, though, the product feels lovely. The hero ingredient, if you couldn’t tell by the name, is hyaluronic acid. If you’re not familiar, don’t let “acid” fool you: it's a gentle, effective ingredient that attracts and locks in moisture. While I prefer an eye cream with caffeine or vitamin C, I was happy to try one packed with hyaluronic acid, and once it soaked in, this didn’t disappoint.

Upon application, my under-eye area felt instantly hydrated, but it did take a bit of time for the product to fully absorb, so my eye area felt a little tacky for longer than I’d like after application. That's not a deal-breaker, but if I’m following with makeup, I’d need to wait a second or two before I got started on all of that.

The Value: Good for an eye cream

At $18 for 0.5 oz., you really do get a lot of bang for your buck here. Mario Badescu products are reliably effective and affordable, and the Hyaluronic Eye Cream is no different. Half an ounce may not seem like a lot, but it’s eye cream, so you’re using it sparingly. Also, this product has a lot of slip, meaning a little bit of cream is going to stretch over a lot of your skin, so one jar will last you quite a while.

Similar Products: You've got options

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Gel Eye Cream with Hyaluronic Acid: This reliable drugstore find by Neutrogena ($17) is a great starter eye cream, and it’s pretty comparable to the Mario Badescu option. It’s a lightweight, water gel-cream formula that gives you the lightweight feel of a gel, but the rich hydration of a cream. While Badescu is a more of a cream, this one is more of gel-like. If you’re really looking for richness, I’d go with Mario Badescu, but this is really another solid option all around.



Glossier Bubblewrap Eye and Lip Plumping Cream: Formulated for the most sensitive skin on your face—your eyes and lips—Glossier's Bubblewrap ($26) is packed with effective ingredients, like hyaluronic acid and blueberry extract, to moisturize and plump. It’s lightweight and feels great upon application, leaving skin softer. In terms of value, this will run you a bit more, but you get 50% more product along with it.



La Roche-Posay Hydraphase Intense Eyes: This La Roche-Posay eye cream ($34) has a gel texture that provides 24 hours of moisture. Basically, you can’t go wrong. Along with hyaluronic acid, it uses caffeine, which I love in eye creams because it can stimulate blood flow in those tiny veins under your eyes, thus diminishing dark circles over time. This one also claims to reduce under-eye bags and puffiness, so if you, like me, constantly miss out on sleep, this one might be clutch for you. It will run you a little more than Badescu, but it could be worth it.