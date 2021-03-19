If you're looking to zap a zit (or two) fast without irritation, buy Mario Badescu's Drying Lotion.

Another day, another self-induced breakout. If you've read any of my previous reviews, you know that I have sensitive, reactive skin. Even with that knowledge, I still find myself somehow overdoing it with exfoliation. This skincare no-no then causes my skin to react with angry whiteheads, typically on my cheeks and jawline where I get my hormonal breakouts. I imagine the blemishes that pop up would eventually show themselves. However, once my skin is irritated, it gets dry, loses its luster, and is sensitive to the touch.

Even if I haven't found the perfect cadence to prevent over-exfoliation, I know that following up my heavy-handed practices with drying masks or cleansers just makes matters worse. But, the lingering whiteheads bug me. For this reason, I am on the hunt for a spot treatment I can use only on the active pimples that stubbornly stay for up to two weeks.

Read on for my experience using the highly-recommended Mario Badescu Drying Lotion on my skin.

mario badescu drying lotion Best For: Drying up surface pimples overnight Potential Allergens: No Active Ingredients: Salicylic Acid, sulfur, and calamine Clean?: Yes Price: $17 About the Brand: In1967, Mario Badescu—a cosmetic chemist and aesthetician—founded the namesake brand. The brand is best known for its signature facials and product line.

About My Skin: Sensitive with reactive breakouts and hyperpigmentation

My skin is its own person— well, the epidermis. As I work to get to know my skin better, it does tell me a lot. For starters, it dislikes most physical exfoliators and foaming cleansers. My skin also hates when I overdo it on trying out new products; it likes routine. As long as I stick with my skincare regimen of a cream cleanser, a toner (only at night), vitamin C, retinol, and the occasional post-chemical exfoliating face oil—I'm in good shape.

Byrdie / Bianca Lambert

The Feel & Smell: Like a clay face mask

At first glance, the pink clay-like drying lotion settled at the bottom of the bottle. It screamed messy treatment.

When placing my q-tip in the bottle, the pink lotion grabbed onto the cotton and didn’t drip or budge.

Once applied, the bubble gum pink mix dried down like a clay mask. The lotion does have a smell, but it would not prevent me from using this as a spot treatment.

Byrdie / Bianca Lambert

The Packaging: Glass and recyclable

The small bottle comes in both a glass and plastic option. I found the packaging easy to use and mess-free. One thing to keep in mind when using the drying lotion is you'll need to supply your own q-tip. I love this design because there's no double-dipping.

The Results: Stayed on overnight and shrunk my active whiteheads

I applied a few dots of lotion to my blemishes after completing my nightly routine. Because I use retinol at night, I skipped it on the areas I was spot treating. When I woke up the next morning, there was a little hint of pink on my pillow. I am a wild sleeper, which is probably why I woke up to a subtle reminisce of pink residue, but the spot treatment was still intact.

As someone who has tried many products, I don't believe in overnight skincare miracles. However, I believe in treatments that make the skin better over time, and this is one of them. Did my pimples magically disappear overnight? No. But, my spots were much smaller and a lot less irritated. That is a double-win in my book.

Byrdie / Bianca Lambert

The Ingredients: Breakout fighting ingredients

With three key acne-fighting ingredients—salicylic acid, sulfur, and calamine— this spot treatment is ready to take care of surface breakouts. For starters, salicylic acid is a BHA that penetrates the skin breaking up and dissolving dead skin cells. While the BHA breaks up the gunk under the skin, sulfur dries out blemishes, fights bacteria, and promotes exfoliation—and calamine (zinc oxide and 0.5% iron oxide) soothes.

The Value: It's worth it

Having a zit-zapping pink skincare superhero on call in the medicine cabinet is never a bad idea, especially one that is tried-and-true formulated with ingredients proven to stop pimples in their tracks. This product requires minimal application for results, and I imagine you'd only need to replace this once or twice a year.

Byrdie / Bianca Lmabert

