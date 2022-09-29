13 Marilyn Monroe-Inspired Styles If You're Already Obsessed with Blonde

Marilyn Monroe has always been a style icon. A major figure in old Hollywood glamour, Marilyn has been at the center of some major fashion history moments. From her gorgeous pink gown in Gentleman Prefer Blondes, to the infamous white dress from The Seven Year Itch. She’s even causing fashion moments today, like when Kim Kardashian wore her famous “Happy Birthday Mr. President” dress to the 2022 Met Gala. Those who are not familiar with Monroe’s films or her tragic life will get a taste of it when Blonde, a fictionalized version of Marilyn’s life starring Ana de Armas, hits streaming services on September 28. Just based on the trailer and the stills alone, the film looks to be a visual masterpiece.

As a classic movie fan and vintage fashion enthusiast, I’m excited about the fashion that will be featured in the film. While Blonde takes more than a few liberties with Monroe’s life, the outfits featured in the film replicate what Monroe actually wore. Though none of us want to go back to the 1950s, you can’t help but admire the fashion. From curve-hugging dresses to stunning gowns to chic casual wear, there’s a little something for everyone.

Looking to unleash your inner Marilyn? Here are 13 different outfits that can help you achieve the look.

Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend

In one of her most iconic films, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Marilyn sings the song she is most famous for, “Diamonds are a Girl’s Best Friend,” in a hot pink gown with long gloves and a necklace full of diamonds. This look is easy to create with a hot pink dress, some opera gloves, and a diamond statement necklace (don’t worry, they don’t have to be real).

Birthday Suit

No, you don’t need to actually wear Marilyn’s dress to achieve her iconic look (ahem, Kim). If you’re wanting to sing “Happy Birthday” looking like you’re wearing nothing but your birthday suit, go for a skin-tight nude dress, some stunning shoes, and some cute earrings to bring the look together without all the drama.

Shop The Look Retrofête

Bella Belle

Epifene

The Seven Year Itch

Even if you haven’t seen The Seven Year Itch, you may be familiar with all the fuss over Marilyn’s famous white dress that drove people insane when her it flew up during filming. You can also turn heads in your own white halter dress with some matching shoes and earrings for a stunning, classic look.

Black and White

Embrace some old Hollywood glam by dressing like a 1950s star. A full-length dress with tie straps, some cute kitten, and a small polka-dot bag to tie the whole thing together.

Simply Marilyn

One of the most classic candid photos of Marilyn is her in a blue polka dot dress with her third husband, playwright Arthur Miller. In these photos, Marilyn is both happy, reflective, and completely herself. Recreate the look with a blue sundress, some cute shoes, and a summery handbag.

At Home With Norma Jean

Another famous candid photo of the star is unique because she’s not in outfits that show off her famous figure. Your Marilyn interpretation can also be casual in a black turtleneck, white pants, and simple black flats for an effortless and chic look.

Shop The Look Eloquii

Wray

Rothy's

Beach Marilyn

In the early part of Marilyn’s career, she would star in print ads clad in a swimsuit. Embrace the world of retro swimwear with a lovely one-piece swimsuit, espadrille heels, and a floppy sun hat.

Outdoorsy Monroe

While we are most familiar with Marilyn on a stage, she also has a lot of photographs of herself outside. She’s usually seen in a sweater with some high-waisted shorts, still a classic look today—and a perfect transition outfit from summer to fall.

Cherry Bomb

Another one of Marilyn’s famous dresses is a cherry print from the movie, The Misfits. Grab a cherry print wiggle dress and add some cute shoes and jewelry to make it your own. You can also add a different print if cherries if you prefer a different fruit.

Suit Up

Suit sets, which were typically a tailored jacket and pencil skirt, were popular in the '50s, and Marilyn wore plenty of them. With matching sets trending, wear a suit skirt with a cute handbag and some Mary Janes for a retro vibe. While suit skirt sets traditionally had a longer hemline, you can make it modern with a mini skirt and fun patterns.

Shop The Look Nichole Lynel

Murway

Rouje

Easy Glamour

When in doubt, a bodycon dress and a houndstooth coat is an effortlessly easy outfit that is still a classic today because it just always looks good. It’s also a perfect fit for the colder season when you just don’t know what to wear.

Shop The Look Premise

Jibri

Mansur Gavriel

Starlet

Marilyn Monroe was one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, and if you want to bring back Hollywood glamour in all of its aesthetic glory, put on a retro black dress, a faux fur wrap, and some wrist-length gloves and you got yourself an iconic starlet look.

Daily Wear

Or, if you just prefer Norma Jean to Marilyn, keep it simple with an easy '50s outfit: A collared shirt, a slip skirt, and some sunglasses when you want to avoid the press.