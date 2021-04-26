Maria Bakalova exuded serious princess vibes on the 2021 Oscars red carpet. From her stunning Louis Vuitton gown to her elegant up-do, the Borat Subsequent Moviefilm actress’s entire look was something straight out of a fairytale.

But it was her ethereal “glass slipper” manicure that reminded us how the tiniest details are often the most swoon-worthy on Hollywood’s biggest night. Nail artist Betina Goldstein dreamt up the "French Moonlight" look after Bakalova and stylist Jessica Paster shared the details of Bakalova’s Oscar ensemble.

“When Maria and @highheelprncess told me the story behind her romantic look for the Oscars I wanted to create something elegant yet young,” Goldstein wrote on Instagram. “I named this design ‘French Moonlight’ using a sheer nude base and silver glitter french tips and moon, creating a glass slipper moment.”

Goldstein also shared a test run of the look she did on her own nails ahead of the Oscars. The light-reflecting look perfectly accentuated Bakalova’s jewel-encrusted gown and diamond necklace.

We predicted that a modern metallic take on the French manicure would be one of 2021’s biggest nail trends earlier this year. As we begin to reunite with our own nail artists after a year of DIY manicures, Goldstein’s Cinderella-inspired design will be at the top of our inspiration list.

The rest of Bakalova’s Oscars glam was just as elegant as her manicure. Makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan Fisher gave the actress a makeup look that was the picture of Old Hollywood glamour, with a natural smoky eye and a deep red lip.

She prepped Bakalova’s skin with an all-star lineup of La Mer products, including The Treatment Lotion ($165), The Concentrate Serum ($390), and the cult-favorite Crème de la Mer Moisturizer ($190).

To create a lit-from-within glow, Deenihan Fisher used the Sisley Paris Phyto-Teint Ultra Eclat ($95) foundation in shades 1 and 2, followed by the Sisley Paris Phyto-Cernes Eclat ($112) concealer in shade 1. She added brightness with the Sisley Paris Stylo Lumiere ($70) in shade 1, and then used the Sisley Paris Phyto-Poudre Compacte ($115) powder in shades 2, 3, and 4 to set and contour.

For Bakalova’s smoky eye, Deenihan Fisher used the Sisley Paris Les Phyto-Ombres ($55) eye shadows in shades 11, 21, 32, and 20. She then defined her eyes with the Sisley Paris Phyto-Khol Star Waterproof ($59) liner in Sparkling Brown and finished off by coating her lashes in the Sisley Paris Mascara So Stretch ($72) in Deep Black.

To complete the actress’s look with a popsicle-red lip, Deenihan Fisher went in with the Sisley Paris Phyto-Lèvres Perfect ($60) lip liner in Ruby to define the lips, followed by the Sisley Paris Phyto-Lip Twist Matte ($50) in Tango.