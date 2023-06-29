Margot Robbie Channels Retro Barbie With a Bouncy Pony and Cherry Manicure

It feels like we've been waiting for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie for forever, but we’re finally in the home stretch with the premiere just under a month away. Margot Robbie, who plays Barbie, has been showing off her best Barbie looks while on a press tour for the film, which is only adding to our excitement. The star just landed in Australia, to promote the movie, and she arrived at her home country dressed like the original 1959 Barbie doll, from her custom striped dress to her retro Barbie updo.

On June 29, the actor wore custom Herve Leger dress that looks just like the OG Barbie’s black and white striped swimsuit. Robbie’s dress features thick black and white horizontal stripes that travel the length of its bodycon silhouette, and has a faux-bra shape with similar fabric. To emulate the very first Barbie doll, Robbie’s stylist Andrew Mukamal paired the dress with white-rimmed cat eye sunglasses, open-toed black patent Manolo Blahnik pumps, and simple gold hoop earrings.

Though the original Barbie wore curly micro bangs that were all the rage in the late ‘50s, Robbie's hairstylist Bryce Scarlett brought the hairstyle into 2023 with sleek side-swept bangs. Scarlett first gathered Robbie’s hair in a high ponytail and added perfect S-waves throughout. Though the back of her head looks like what we would think of when we hear “Barbie updo,” the loose side bangs give it a more modern feel.

Getty Images

Side bangs have been all the rage lately, with Rihanna recently dabbling in the trend and Keke Palmer wearing a similar side swoop to the 2023 Fragrance Foundation Awards. Still, when you think of side bangs, you might imagine a piece-y style that covers half your face—Robbie's bangs don't mask anything but rather add dimension and movement to her hairstyle, proving that getting side bangs don't have to hide your facial features.

One of 1959 Barbie’s main features was her flawless makeup, which included classic red lips. Makeup artist Pati Dubroff replicated the look by creating a perfect red lip on Robbie, and accentuated her eyes with Robbie’s go-to Barbie eye makeup, which includes a wash of neutral shadow on her lid and liner around her eyes. Robbie had a peachy sun-kissed flush that’s totally Malibu-approved and finished the entire look off with a vibrant firetruck red manicure and pedicure.