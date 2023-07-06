Margot Robbie's Pink French Manicure Is Her Latest Homage to Barbie

This summer proves that even in the midst of a beige-core quiet luxury moment, there’s always time to be playful with your style. Whether you’ve firmly pledged allegiance to the all-pink Barbiecore trend or just dipping a toe into wearing pink for the first time since elementary school, you’ll likely get a kick out of Margot Robbie’s latest manicure. During the press tour for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie, Robbie landed in Korea with a dainty Barbie pink French mani.

On July 3, Robbie, as well as the rest of Barbie's cast, appeared in Seoul, South Korea to promote the movie. Robbie wore yet another Barbie-inspired outfit, this time playing homage to the 1964 “Sparkling Pink” Barbie. For the occasion, her stylist Andrew Mukamal chose a SS/2015 Moschino look, which included a hot pink crop top, a hot pink mini skirt, and a hot pink jacket, all covered in white rhinestones. Mukamal paired the look with a matching hat, pearl earrings, a heart-shaped purse, and hot pink Manolo Blahnik slide-on heels.

Getty Images

Robbie has been wearing her nails square and short during the entire press tour, and her manicurist, Cho, kept the length and shape to create a micro French manicure. For her base, Robbie wears a perfect sheer pink shade, and on each tip, Cho drew a thin line of hot pink. Thanks to its pale pink base and subtle pop of hot pink, its the perfect manicure for pink enthusiasts and minimalists alike.

Getty Images

But the best part? Copying this manicure is so simple. First, push your cuticles back, file and buff your nails, and then apply a smoothing base coat. After that, apply two coats of your favorite pale pink nail polish and allow for it to dry. Then, with hot pink nail polish and a fine nail art brush, draw a thin line on your nail’s free edge. After allowing that to dry, finish the look off with your favorite high-shine top coat.

To complete Margot's look, hairstylist Bryce Scarlett created a sleek Hollywood blowout on the star, which included just a touch of volume at the roots and smooth barrel curls throughout. Makeup artist Pati Dubroff finished the look off with soft pink eyeshadow, bright pink blush, and, of course, a nude pink lip.