Margot Robbie's Digital Lavender Manicure Puts a Luxury Spin on the Trend

Greta Gerwig's upcoming film, Barbie, feels like it's just moments away, and Margot Robbie, who is cast as Barbie herself, has been tapping into the hot-pink Barbiecore trend in preparation for the premiere. Still, going for just one look repeatedly can feel redundant, which is why we're loving the star actress's latest digital lavender mani.

On May 8, Robbie attended the Chanel Cruise 2023-2024 wearing a ’70s-leaning outfit equipped with high-rise flare jeans, a stringy black bikini top, and a gold vest made from chains and medallions. Her look was daring, and she accessorized the look with a black Chanel handbag, and set of bangles, and a dainty gold ring.

Her manicure is a digital lavender dream and sits at a comfortable short length with a soft square edge. Nail artist, Betina Goldstein, used the Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Polish in 135 Immortelle ($32) for a purple base and then created a high-shine finish using the Chanel Le Gel Top Coat ($32). Once her manicure was dry, she added nail decals with Chanel’s “CC” logo to pay tribute to the show.

Robbie looked like an LA disco queen, and her minimal bronze makeup was the perfect accent to her look. Makeup artist, Pati Dubroff, completed the look using all Chanel Beauty products, first evening out Robbie’s complexion with the Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Foundation in B30 ($65). Then, Dubroff dipped into the cult-favorite Les Beiges Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream in Soleil Tan Medium Bronze ($50) to sculpt out Robbie’s features and add a bronzy glow before creating a rosy flush with the Baume Essentiel Multi-Use Glow Stick in Rouge Frais ($45). A touch of liner on her upper lashline, a few swipes of mascara, and a simple terracotta lip was enough for a no-makeup makeup glam worthy of a night out with Chanel.

@patidubroff / Instagram

Her hairstylist, Christopher Farmer, finished off the look with an undone blowout which featured a middle part and subtle beachy waves all throughout. The entire look was proof that sometimes, even if you’re rocking one of your more “out there” outfits, you can still turn heads by contrasting it with a simple glam.