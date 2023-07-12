Margot Robbie Put a Regal Spin on Barbiecore With a Princess Updo and Opera Gloves

Margot Robbie has been on a hot streak of literal Barbie looks—seriously, not just Barbiecore, actual Barbie—since the Barbie movie press tour started making its way around the globe. But her latest Barbie-inspired look might just take the cake for her most stylish and regal yet.



For the European premiere of the most anticipated movie of the year, Robbie channeled a 1960s B""Enchanted Evening Barbie" in both her outfit and her hairstyle. The original plastic version featured a high ponytail, bangs, multiple layers of pearl chokers, a fur shawl, a baby pink maxi dress with a side sweeping train, exact matching opera gloves, and clear heels.



When Robbie rolled up to the red carpet in London, she looked like the doll come to life in a custom Vivienne Westwood recreation of the dress and a modernized take on the updo.



Getty Images

Her hair was the biggest change from the reference, ditching the blunt forehead-covered bangs for face-framing curtain bangs in a middle part. As for the rest of the hair, instead of a high pony her hairstylist Bryce Scarlett swept her hair into a messy updo with volume at the front.

Getty Images

"Margot’s personal style is all about clean, fresh, polished, healthy—so that’s the baseline,” Robbie's makeup artist Pati Dubroff previously told us regarding her press tour looks. “On top of that, adding some subtle and not-so-subtle touches to help lean into the Barbie image of it all.” For this look, she kept Robbie's skin fresh and her brows fluffy, adding those Barbie touches with a true pink lipstick and fluttery lashes.



Getty Images

Robbie wore the exact same three-layered pearl choker and the same fur shawl wrapping her neckline as the inspiration—hers was a very pale pink instead of a bright white. Her dress—which featured a sculpting corset top, and silky bottom with a side sweeping train, and a flower-ruching accent on her hip—looked like Vivienne Westwood literally brought the doll to life. Even her heels were shiny and see-through, and her white opera gloves were the exact same shade as the pearl earrings.

