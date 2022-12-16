Margot Robbie Just Wore the Ultimate Barbie Ponytail

The internet has been waiting for a closer look at Margot Robbie in Greta Gerwig's upcoming Barbie movie for what feels like forever, and today, our collective wish came true. On December 16, the teaser trailer finally dropped, and we got to see Robbie decked out in her Barbie best. Sure, the trailer is chock full of dance sequences, Ryan Gosling and Issa Rae cameos, as well as an instantly iconic scene of a child destroying her doll, but the part that made us really giddy? Robbie’s retro Barbie ponytail.

Allow us to set the scene. In an ode to 2001: A Space Odyssey, a larger-than-life Barbie, played by Robbie, enters a desert scene where little girls are playing with baby dolls. Robbie is wearing a classic retro Barbie look, featuring black patent slip-on sandals and a strapless black and white one-piece swimsuit. Her quintessential-Barbie outfit is finished off with white cat-eye sunnies and gold hoops, plus a bright red lip to pull the outfit together. Her hair is styled in the Barbie ponytail trend that's been all over the red carpet this year, but with a retro twist—it features tightly curled micro bangs that hover over Barbie’s forehead.

“The Barbie pony is a super dense flipped out pony, usually not too long, that can have a plastered side bang addition as well,” Clayton Hawkins, celebrity hairstylist and SexyHair Brand Ambassador, previously revealed to Byrdie. Since the ‘60s-inspired hairstyle features a bouncy ponytail and bangs that frame the face, Hawkins believes that “any face shape can rock any hairstyle with confidence," contributing to its popularity.

To create the Barbie ponytail, you’ll first want to part out your bangs and gather the rest of your hair into a slick pony near the top of your crown. After that, use a fine tooth comb to tease the base of your ponytail to recreate the volume that Barbie is most known for. (If you have thin hair, you can add density with a clip-in ponytail that matches your hair color.) Finally, style your bangs as you please: For a bouncier look, smooth out your bangs with a flat iron, swooping the iron inward. If a slicked bang is what you’re after, flat iron your bang and tuck it behind the ear before setting it in place with hairspray. And, finally, if you want to recreate Barbie’s retro bangs, use a thin-barrel curling rod to add tight, face-framing curls.

Barbie doesn't hit theaters until July 2023, so you have plenty of time to perfect your Barbie pony in the meantime.