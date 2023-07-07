Margot Robbie's Beachy Waves are Where Barbiecore Meets Mermaidcore

Throughout the press tour for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, Margot Robbie has been referencing so many iconic Barbie outfits. The anticipation for the movie has re-ignited last summer's Barbiecore trend, which us running parallel to the aquatic-inspired mermaidcore trend. Considering the trends are so different, you may think you have to pick only one, but just Robbie proved you can do both with her beachy Barbie hair.

On July 6, Robbie and the film's cast appeared in Mexico City for Barbie's Mexican premier. Robbie has been playing homage to vintage Barbie looks throughout the press tour, and for this stop she and her stylist Andrew Mukamal tapped 1992’s Earring Magic Barbie for inspo. Robbie wore a structured hot pink Balmain minidress over a sheer hot pink long-sleeve shirt, and the duo paired the outfit with a silver chain belt with a star charm that matched the star details on her silver hoop earrings. Mukamal finished the look with bright pink pointed-toe Manolo Blahnik heels.

Getty Images

As for the “mermaid” part of her outfit, Robbie wore gorgeous beachy waves courtesy of hairstylist Bryce Scarlett. He created a wavy texture that looks like brushed-out curls, which gave her hair a fluffy, beachy texture. Though beach hair usually has a messiness to it, Scarlett added a perfect doll-like touch by creating a sleek side part and clipping Robbie’s hair back on one side. The mermaidcore and Barbiecore aesthetics are neck-in-neck for the spot of hottest trend this summer, and Robbie shows that it’s possible to do both.

Getty Images

Robbie’s nail artist Tom Bachik revealed on Instagram, “We created a micro French chrome [manicure] to complement 1992 Earring Magic Barbie’s look.” Bachik first prepped Robbie’s nails with his new Nail Care Travel Set ($29) and then applied the Aprés Nail Gel-X Tips ($15) in Maisie. He painted her nails with a light pink sheer polish and then finally created a thin French tip with reflective silver polish. Bachik just created a similar diamond dust mani on Jennifer Lopez, and stars like Nicola Peltz Beckham and Lizzo have already cosigned the upcoming chrome French trend.

To take the mermaid vibes up a notch, makeup artist Pati Dubroff created a wet skin look on the star, which included a glistening complexion, bright pink blush, rosy lip gloss, and fluttering lashes.