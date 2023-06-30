Margot Robbie's Channelled Her Inner '90s Supermodel in a Vintage Versace Minidress

Plenty of actors turn to what’s called “method acting” to immerse themselves into their roles, acting solely as their character even when the camera isn't rolling. We don’t know if Margot Robbie went full-method acting when on set for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, but boy, is she embodying the titular role during the film’s press tour. Her latest look? A Barbie chrome manicure and matching pink minidress.

On June 29, Robbie, as well as the rest of the film’s cast, appeared in Sydney to promote the movie. During the day, she attended a fan event wearing a vintage Versace outfit that supermodel Nadja Auermann originally wore for the brand’s 1994 Spring campaign, which included a pink turtleneck sweater, a pink metallic miniskirt, pink socks, white heeled Oxford shoes, and white-framed sunglasses.

Later that night, she attended the Vogue Australia x Barbie party in a vintage pink Versace dress originally worn by Claudia Schiffer in 1994. The chainmail dress features thin straps, a bustier top, and a slinky skirt; and stylist Andrew Mukamal paired the look with acrylic slip-on Manolo Blahnik heels and a heart-shaped diamond ring.

Getty Images

Though Robbie was just spotted the day before wearing a cherry manicure to go with her retro Barbie outfit, nail artist Jocelyn Petroni accented the metallic dress with a pink chrome manicure. Robbie’s nails sit in a short square shape that's Barbie-perfect, and each nail features a bright pink polish with a metallic finish all throughout. While other celebs have been wearing bubblegum pink or bright pastel pink manicures to tap into the Barbiecore trend, Robbie’s Barbie chrome nails are a great way to gear up for the movie’s premiere while adding a futuristic touch to your ‘fit.

A Barbie doll is nothing without her glam, and makeup artist Pati Dubroff created a muted pink monochromatic beat to tie the look together. Dubroff first added a wash of pink-y mauve shadow to Robbie’s entire lid, and added a flush of color with a matching blush. She lined the star’s lips with a neutral brown lip pencil and then topped it off with nude pink lipstick. And for the finishing touch, hairstylist Bryce Scarlett created an undone blowout on Robbie, emphasizing her sleek-yet flippy hair with a bit of '90s volume.