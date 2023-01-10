Margot Robbie Brings Subtle Barbiecore to the Golden Globes Red Carpet

If you’re on the edge of your seat waiting to see Margot Robbie in the upcoming Barbie movie, maybe her pink look on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet will hold you over. Robbie has held a few Golden Globes nominations in the past, and this year the actress is nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for her performance as Nellie LeRoy in Babylon.

Robbie always seems to add an old Hollywood-glamour flair to her red carpet looks—making her the perfect choice for Babylon—and tonight the star stayed true to her signature in a pretty-in-pink mermaid look.

Getty Images



Perhaps it's the Barbiecore effect that's making pink a popular choice tonight, but Robbie is literally Barbie, and she subtly channeled her role with a floor-length pale pink Chanel dress. The gown features a crossed halter neckline with a gem-encrusted starburst design in the center, along with chevron stripes from head to toe, and plenty of beading.

As for beauty, she paired the look with mushroom blonde hair, styled in loose s-shaped curls, adding an effortless touch to an otherwise glam dress. For makeup, she kept things equally soft with lightly smoked eyes, and a peachy coral lip. A kiss of baby pink blush on her cheekbones played into the pink shade of her dress.

Getty Images

Robbie is one of the busiest actors in Hollywood, and she wouldn't have it any other way. “I grew up in a very loud, busy house, and so I feel safe and comfortable when there is chaos around me," Robbie shared with Vanity Fair. "I think it’s why I love movie sets.” She explained that she likes to channel her characters by understanding their childhoods, explaining that she "can justify anything they do later in life if [she] just [figures] that out."

With dedication like this, there's no wondering why she holds a nomination tonight.