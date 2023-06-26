Margot Robbie's Latest Manicure Is a Subtle Nod to Barbie

It’s a Barbie world, and Margot Robbie is the Barbie girl. The Barbiecore trend has been running dominating this summer, clearly spurred by Greta Gerwig’s upcoming film, in which Robbie plays the main Barbie. She's been embracing Barbie IRL too, including her appearance at the film's press junket, where she wore the perfect pink manicure.

On June 25, Robbie attended the junket for Barbie at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles. Robbie looked like a living Barbie—in fact 2015 Barbie was the inspiration for this outfit—in a custom hot pink Valentino mini dress with white polka dots throughout. The dress features a keyhole halter top and a perfect A-line skirt, and stylist Andrew Mukamal paired the dress with white pointed-toe pumps, a yellow crossbody bag, a yellow pearl bracelet, a heart-shaped diamond ring, and pearl earrings. She was also spotted in a pale pink mini skirt with matching bra, shoes, bag, and sunglasses.Her hairstylist Bryce Scarlett complemented both looks with sleek, wavy hair.

Getty Images

To go with her dress, Robbie's nail artist Tom Bachik created a soft manicure that he calls “Barbie’s Perfect Pink.” Bachik first prepped Robbie’s nails with his new Tweezerman & Tom Bachik Nail Care Travel Set ($29), and then prepped the base with the Essie Hard to Resist Advanced Nail Strengthener ($11). After that, Bachik applied two coats of the Essie Nail Polish ($10) in Vanity Fairest, which is a soft pale pink with a slight sheerness. After sealing the nail polish in with the Essie Stay Longer Top Coat ($11), Bachik then nourished Robbie’s cuticles with the Essie Apricot Nail & Cuticle Oil ($11).

Though most of the Barbie-inspired manicures we've been seeing have used shades of bright pink, Robbie’s muted pale pink was a refreshing twist on the vivid Barbiecore trend. If you’re always in the market for something that resembles more of a naked manicure than a bubblegum manicure, Robbie’s nail polish is a perfect choice since it has natural vibe while still holding onto Barbie's signature color.

To finish off Robbie’s perfect-in-pink look, celebrity makeup artist Pati Dubroff created a pared-down beat with bare lids, plus a touch of brown liner and feathery brows. Dubroff upped the pink ante with a pop of bright pink blush and topped off the look with a glossy pink lip.