20 March Nail Ideas to Embrace Spring Without Going Full Leprechaun

If you like to pick your nail art with the season in mind, you may be brainstorming your March mani. While spring doesn't technically start until March 20, daylight savings begins on March 12, plus the entire month is filled with hope for warmer days, blue skies, and fresh flowers popping into view. Plus, St. Patrick's Day is coming up, making green nail art ideas especially popular for March. If you want a touch of the shade without literal shamrocks and leprechauns, there are so many manis that you can rock all month long and still feel festive on the day itself. As you decide on your March nails, consider one of the 20 looks below for a fresh take on the start of spring.
Pistachio Nails
Good news: We know the exact polishes nail artist Brittney Ellen used to create this pretty pistachio green manicure. You'll need Lights Lacquer's Nail Polish ($11) in Taurus, Paper Snow, and Adaline. Start with a coat of Adaline on the decorated nails, then use a fine-lining nail art brush and Taurus polish to create your green shapes. Outline them in Paper Snow, then finish with topcoat.
Avocado Swirl
For a high-contrast March mani, opt for three shades of green, as nail artist Dayanna Sapiens did here. She used Lights Lacquer Nail Polish ($11) in shades Adaline, Fiona, Emerald, and Chloe to create the look. Start with Adaline for the base, and use a fine nail art brush to trace on your wavy lines before sealing in the look with topcoat.
Spring Has Sprung
These colorful nails remind us of clear blue skies, rainbows, and St. Patrick's Day, all wrapped into one. To create the look, Sapiens used Essie Nail Polish ($10) in shades Watermelon, Ripple Reflect, Willow in the Wind, and Sugar Daddy.
Purple and Green Colorblock
This colorful nail art idea works just as well for March and St. Patrick's Day as it does for Easter. To bring the look to life, Ellen used Bio SeaWeed Gel ($12) in shades Meet Me By the Garden, Milk or Cream?, and Petit Fours.
Cha Cha Matcha Illusion Nails
How fun is this illusion French mani? To create the look, Sapiens used the Cirque Colors Creme Nail Polish ($13) in Socialite and the Nailtopia Beauty Nail Lacquer ($10) in Jamaican Me Crazy. She first painted a sponge with the colors to create the side-by-side base, then went in with a fine-lining nail art brush to precisely paint the two-tone French tips.
Matte Green Nails
We love an abstract nail look, and this one incorporates a different pattern on each nail. (If you're a Euphoria fan, you may have noticed that these look like Maddy's nails from the season finale—they're inspired by them!) To create the look, Ellen used OPI Nail Lacquer ($12) in The Pass Is Always Greener and Essie Nail Polish ($10) in Win Me Over.
Pink and Green Wavy Nails
Pink and green is a classic combo that looks fab any time of year. To wear the look this March, use Lights Lacquer's Nail Polish ($11) in the shades Strawberry Frosting and Adaline. (Ellen also used the shade Central Perk for the green tips, but it's unfortunately sold out.)
Juicy Fruit Nails
Remember: March nails don't have to be entirely green or even prominently green. Even a hint of the shade feels festive enough for St. Patrick's Day and the arrival of spring. If you prefer a brighter palette, consider this multicolor mani, which Sapiens created using the Color Dept. Nail Polish ($10) in shades Coconut Water, Morning Squeeze, Kiwi Juice, Grape Soda, Avo Guac, Hydrated, and Strawberry Jam.
Nickelodeon Nails
These nails make us think of Nickelodeon and Reptar. To recreate the retro-inspired nails, use Lights Lacquer Nail Polish ($11) in shades Meloncholy and Mamey.
Shimmering Shamrock
Craving a little shimmer to harness the luck of the Irish on St. Patrick's Day? Start with a sheer base using Cirque Colors' Nail Polish ($13) in the shade Chiffon, then create the white shapes with Carpe Diem, and follow up with shimmer using Cannabliss.
Green on Green Negative Space
Love a two-tone nail look? Pick your favorite shades of green and pair them with a touch of negative space down the middle.
Green Emoji Nails
Excuse us while we swoon over these fun March nails, which feature a different pattern on each tip, from smiley face flowers to checkerboard. Let's be honest, though: This mani will likely require a professional nail artist to recreate.
Maze French Mani
These two-toned green maze French tips remind us of Maddy's mani with a classic twist. To recreate the look, start with a sheer base, such as Rimmel London's Super Gel ($16) in English Rose. Then, paint your French tips using a pale green polish, and follow up with a fine-lining brush to create dark swirls before finishing with topcoat.
Glitter Overlay
Another way to lean into the childlike magic associated with St. Patrick's Day? Pair kelly green French tips with a subtle glitter overlay. Here, nail influencer Franci (AKA @pop_polished) used the Lights Lacquer Nail Polish ($11) in City of Stars.
Green With Envy
One of the easiest and chicest options for March nails is a green French mani. To perfect your edges, use the Orly Half Moon Guides ($6).
Green Chrome
Some polish colors are so original that they make a bold statement all on their own. Case in point: this incredible green chrome mani. While the creator doesn't reveal the exact polish used, if you bring this picture to your manicurist, they'll likely be able to recreate it.
Malachite French Mani
For an especially chic March nail art idea, consider a malachite-inspired French mani. To create this look, nail artist Melanie Graves used Gelcare's UV Gel Nail Polish ($19) in Nude BB Cream, Velveteen, and French Alps.
Checker Wave
Checkerboard is trending right now, so for a double-whammy mani this March, you can't go wrong with this cute checker wave nail art idea. You'll likely need a pro to help you recreate it precisely, but the result will be totally worth it.
Green Contrast
Last but not least, we have another two-tone green negative space nail idea. This wavy abstract design has become something of a classic the past five years, so most nail techs know how to recreate it with care.