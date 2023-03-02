20 March Nail Ideas to Embrace Spring Without Going Full Leprechaun

If you like to pick your nail art with the season in mind, you may be brainstorming your March mani. While spring doesn't technically start until March 20, daylight savings begins on March 12, plus the entire month is filled with hope for warmer days, blue skies, and fresh flowers popping into view. Plus, St. Patrick's Day is coming up, making green nail art ideas especially popular for March. If you want a touch of the shade without literal shamrocks and leprechauns, there are so many manis that you can rock all month long and still feel festive on the day itself. As you decide on your March nails, consider one of the 20 looks below for a fresh take on the start of spring.