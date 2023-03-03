The Coolest March Fashion Launches to Have on Your Radar

March is the month of Daylight Savings—meaning, it's finally that time of year when we start to see the sun when we leave the office, not just when we enter it. With this momentous occasion in mind, it's only right to celebrate this month with some springtime fashion. Fortunately, it seems like fan-favorite fashion brands are fully on board.

This March, iconic brands like J. Crew and newer ones like Helsa are launching new styles and collections, perfect for 7 PM. sunsets. And what better way to welcome spring than with a fresh wardrobe? Whether you're on the hunt for classic closet staples or a new bikini, there's no shortage of options—and we've rounded up the best of the best fashion launches for your browsing pleasure.

Learn more about the new March fashion launches below.

Jennifer Behr

Jennifer Behr Flutter Flip Clip $228.00 Shop

Okay, so florals for spring might not be considered groundbreaking anymore, but butterflies are still having their moment. With their Spring/Summer 2023 Main Collection, Jennifer Behr is putting the focus on colorful bows, ultra-feminine textures, and yes, butterflies. The recent collection includes a mix of headbands, clips, barrettes, and earrings that scream spring.

J. Crew

J. Crew Long Cotton-Linen Beach Shirt in Stripe $128.00 Shop

Ever since Olympia Gayot became women's head of design at J. Crew, the brand has been consistently stepping up their game. (Is it cliché to say it's not your mother's J. Crew?) For their March launches, the brand is putting out transitional pieces—and swim—to brighten your wardrobe with some preppy style. Striped sweaters, beachy coverups, and pastel colors punctuate the spring collection.

Juicy Couture

Juicy Couture Bling Ruffle Sleeve Velour Hoodie $99.00 $75.00 Shop

Our renewed passion for Y2K fashion isn't going anywhere. Luckily, Juicy Couture is ready to meet customers where they're at. On March 1, the brand launched Rejuiced, a peer-to-peer resale platform that allows customers to sell (and buy) previously owned Juicy Couture clothing and accessories. All items have to be authenticated and approved by Juicy Couture to appear on Rejuiced, but it's good to note that everything on the platform is final sale.

Sheertex

Sheertex Modern Double-Seam Super-Sheer Rip-Resistant Tights $99.00 Shop

Sheertex tights are the perfect accessory to make it through the last remaining months (weeks?) of cold weather, and the new ultra-sheer style with sexy seams are the perfect style to ease into spring. They're lightweight, machine washable, and even come with a no-rip guarantee, making the steep price tag more of smart investment than your standard splurge. So, even when you leave the tights behind this summer, they'll still be as good as new next fall.

Helsa

Helsa Chino Cropped Shirt $168.00 Shop

The latest drop from Helsa by Elsa Hosk, titled "Eclectic Wear," is all about adding a surprising twist to everyday pieces. This launch is full of ideas for curating an effortlessly manicured look. From corduroy suits to mini skirts to button downs, this drop brings new life to classic closet staples, giving them a retro-edge.

Brandon Blackwood

Brandon Blackwood The Harlo Mule $285.00 Shop

Known for their cult-favorite bags, Brandon Blackwood just expanded into footwear with the launch of six new styles: The Ani Boot, The Bamboo B Boot, The Blair Thigh High Boot, The Sali Pump, The Harlo Mule, and The Taxi & Joint Heel. Handmade in Portugal, each shoe is defined by bold silhouettes and comes in a range of wearable colors—from forest green to black.



Converse

Converse Chuck 70 De Luxe Heel $120.00 Shop

Converse brought some eclecticism to their usual sneaker lineup. The Chuck 70 De Luxe Heel ($120) features the classic Converse look, elevated with a chunky heel. The retro-modern look is unexpected, but is a great go-to for spring and a more unique take on the platform sneaker trend.

Nana Jacqueline

Nana Jacqueline Elena Jumpsuit $360.00 Shop

Nana Jacqueline's spring collection, aptly called "Blossom," is all about feminine silhouettes and gorgeous pastels. These whimsical styles fully embrace garden party chic. They're definitely an investment, but are pieces you'll be happy to revisit every spring and summer.

Yitty

Yitty Major Label Smoothing Cross Front Bralette $50.00 Shop

This March, Yitty announced their Major Label collection, featuring bright colors, eye-catching patterns, and bold silhouettes. Whether you're on the lookout for bold workout gear or fun loungewear, this spring collection has plenty of options.

Reformation

Reformation Vintage Yves Saint Laurent Dress $1,100.00 Shop

Reformation's first-ever vintage collection is already mostly sold out, but there are a few select pieces left. If you're interested in browsing a curated collection of vintage styles from brands like Chanel, Gucci, and Yves Saint Laurent, this is a great place to start. Just keep in mind that these items are final sale.

Fiorucci

Fiorucci Wave Print Mini Skirt $255.00 Shop

Playful patterns are in this spring, and this matching set from Fiorucci is embracing the trend to the fullest. Their spring/summer collection is full of fun pieces—from crochet dresses to graphic T-shirts. If you're in the mood to spruce up your wardrobe, Fiorucci has both the timeless and the trend-forward.

Coco and Breezy

Coco and Breezy Chaska $249.00 Shop

DJs Coco and Breezy created a limited edition collection of glasses for their collaboration with Amazon's The Drop. Featuring six unique styles, the line is full of flattering shapes and unique colors. “With this collection for The Drop, we’re aiming to breathe new life into timeless lens designs,” co-founder Breezy Dotson explained. “Coco and Breezy designs embrace our community’s evolving style and champions confidence and individuality.”

Frankies Bikinis

Sydney Sweeney x Frankies Bikinis Tia Triangle Bikini Top $85.00 Shop

The first half of Sydney Sweeney x Frankies Bikinis collab is now live. (You can expect the second drop in April.) Inspired by the concept of an Italian summer romance—think: White Lotus Season 2 minus the murders—this collection features swimwear and ready-to-wear pieces that are dreamy and feminine. “I’m so excited for my collection with Frankies to be released. We really wanted to make pieces that, when worn, make you feel like your most romantic and sexy self," Sweeney explained.

Forever 21

Forever 21 x Juicy Couture Halter Top $23.00 Shop

With this collab, Forever 21 and Juicy Couture are leaning into the resurgence of Y2K style. With TikTok star Alix Earle at the center of the campaign, this launch is all about embracing it-girl status at an affordable price range (from $8.99 to $49.99).

Sunday & Riley

Sunday & Riley New Yorker Bag $995.00 Shop

Sunday & Riley's New Yorker Bag ($995) is the BIPOC-owned luxury brand's latest launch. The classic bag is made to last, and comes in two colors: Astoria Noir and Soho Red. Made in Italy at the same factories used by Balmain and Alexander Wang, this bag gives luxury a more affordable price tag, keeping it under $1,000.



Impala

Impala Bubble Soft Mule $55.00 Shop

Australian skate brand Impala ventured into a new category with their latest launch: footwear. Impala's Bubble Soft Mule ($55) is the perfect on-the-go style, especially if you're on the lookout for a simple yet stylish slip-on. With a chunky heel and minimalist design, Impala's first shoe is making a statement.

Roam

Amanda Wachob x Roam Cerulean Carry-On $975.00 Shop

Amanda Wachob, world-famous multimedia tattoo artist, has created a limited edition, 100-piece collection with Roam luggage. The Amanda Wachob x ROAM Limited Edition features signed pieces of luggage, which are decorated to look like the glowing shell of a beetle.

Puma

Puma x Laquan Smith Corset Top $100.00 Shop

With this collection from Puma x LaQuan Smith, luxury meets athleisure. This collab has range. From a corset top to sneakers, it has everything you might need to add a little extra style to your workout gear or day-to-day life.

Christian Cowan

Teletubbies x Christian Cowan Graphic Tee $195.00 Shop

This whimsical collection from Christian Cowan includes six pieces devoted to the Teletubbies. From Dipsy knee-high boots to graphic T-shirts, this playful collection is one way to add some fun to your wardrobe.

Susan Alexandra

Susan Alexandra Lotus Wine Glasses $188.00 Shop

Susan Alexandra's Seder Collection is full of gorgeous pieces, from home decor to jewelry. The Lotus Wine Glasses ($188) might be one of the collection's standouts, made from handblown glasses that are made by artisans in the US.

Heavy Manners

Heavy Manners Corduroy Trousers $260.00 Shop

On March 24, Heavy Manners is introducing a new collection of denim and corduroy pieces, perfect for laid-back spring style. The new styles include denim shorts and jackets, baggy and original denim pants, and corduroy trouser and shorts.

With Jéan

With Jéan Scoreboard Tees $89.00 Shop

With Jéan launches their Scoreboard collection on March 20, and it's definitely something to keep your eye on. The new collection is all about elevating comfortable, casual basics. The T-shirts have a retro and sporty feel, making them perfect for anything this spring throws your way.