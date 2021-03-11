These March Beauty Launches Are Getting Us Seriously Excited for Spring

With the season of spring cleaning right after the corner, it's time to bring that mindset to your medicine cabinets—mostly so you can make room for a whole new slew of buzzy beauty products that deserve a spot on your shelf. After all, nothing ushers in a new season more than a new moisturizer or curl cream, and we could all do with some more joy these days. The countdown to warmer weather has officially begun, and we couldn't be more excited about this month’s rollout of new beauty launches. From TK to TK, keep scrolling for the best beauty products to look forward to trying this month.

Azaki Organics

Azaki Organics Dragon Fruit + AHA Jelly Mask $55 Shop

After unexpectedly suffering from a case of cystic acne, Angela Duur took to her kitchen to discover how food can be used as a cure to her skincare woes. Hoping to help others, Duur founded a completely plant-based skincare line that's indulgently rich.

Recently, Azaki Organics launched its Dragon Fruit + AHA Jelly Mask ($55) to enhance your skin’s natural glow while removing built-up layers of dead skin cells and excess oil using the cell renewal of Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAs).

Lunata Beauty

Lunata Beauty Belisa by Lunata Cordless Flat Iron $140 Shop

Thanks to Lunata Beauty, we can all enjoy the luxury of styling our hair on the go. The Belisa by Lunata Cordless Flat Iron ($140) stays charged for up to 40-minutes and allows you to easily create all of your favorite styles without the hassle of a cord. Move fast, because this must-have launches on March 15.

Codex Beauty Labs

Codex Beauty Labs Brightening Night Cream $90 Shop

As you may already know, it is very important to get your beauty sleep. It is even more important to have beauty products that work overtime to diligently repair and rehydrate your skin. If you’re looking for a nourishing cream that works overtime on your skin while you sleep, we suggest trying Codex Beauty Labs’ new Brightening Night Cream ($90) that does all of the above, while acting as a barrier to defend against airborne pollutants.

Peace Out

Peace Out Blemish Balm Cleanser $22 Shop

Say bye to the impurities of the day with Peace Out’s new Blemish Balm Cleanser ($22). Containing physical and chemical exfoliants, the cleansing balm effortlessly washes away excess oil without stripping away your skin’s natural moisture barrier. Your skin will be left feeling soft, clean, and ready to absorb all of your favorite acne-fighting products.

Gussi

Gussi At-Home Keratin Treatment Kit $65 Shop

Any hair type can enjoy the benefits of Gussi’s new at-home treatment for smooth and shiny hair. Featuring a cleansing shampoo and a foaming keratin treatment, the At-Home Keratin Treatment Kit ($65) is just what you need for your next self-care Sunday.

Pat McGrath Labs

PAT McGRATH LABS Liquilust Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick $30 Shop

Pat McGrath has done it again. The brand recently released its Liquilust Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick ($30) that washes your lips with a veil of color without none of the dryness and cracking usually found in liquid lipsticks.

Malin+Goetz

Malin+Goetz Strawberry Eau de Parfum $95 Shop

Flowers for spring Groundbreaking (not). Fruit for spring? Sign is up. Malin+Goetz just launched their limited-edition Strawberry Eau de Parfum ($95) featuring the sweet and slightly sour notes found in the heart-shaped fruit, and instantly got us excited for the warmer temps ahead.

Acaderma

Acaderma Lunar Glow Illuminate Serum $120 Shop

The truth is, sun damage is very real. Acaderma's new scientifically-developed and clinically-proven Lunar Glow Illuminate Serum ($120) claims to repair existing sun damage, while also increasing elasticity and combatting free radicals with its cherry tomato- and blueberry-infused formula.

MAC

MAC Studio Fix Tech Cream-to-Powder Foundation $36 Shop

No more smudged makeup. MAC releases its new Studio Fix Tech Cream-to-Powder Foundation ($36) this month, featuring an innovative sweat and humidity-resistant formula to provide 12-hour coverage without causing breakouts. Available in 42 shades, finding your perfect match from the comfort of your own home has never been easier than with the brand’s virtual mobile try-on.

Bloomeffects

Bloomeffects Tulip Dew Drops $55 Shop

Help your skin embrace the dew with Bloomeffects Tulip Dew Drops ($55), a water-based serum that instantly absorbs into the skin to provide deep hydration and protection against free radicals and pollution. Enriched with vitamins, niacinamide, and squalane, Bloomeffects’ formula promises to help improve uneven skin tone and texture with just a few drops.

Hermès Beauty

Hermès Beauty Rouge Hermes Satin Rose Oasis Lipstick $72 Shop

Hermès Beauty is paying homage to the spirit and beauty of Southern California with its new limited-edition lipsticks. Made in Italy, the third limited-edition Rouge Hermes collection features a series of playful colors. Our personal favorite is Rouge Hermes Satin Rose Oasis Lipstick ($72), a petal-perfect pink.

CTZN Cosmetics

CTZN Cosmetics GOLD Eye Shimmer $25 Shop

After two years of testing, CTZN Cosmetics created an universally-flattering eyeshadow that's getting serious buzz. Highly-pigmented and of full metallic-shine, the GOLD Eye Shimmer ($25) is a water gel eyeshadow with a jelly-like texture that dries as a powder once applied onto the eyelids. It's just what you need to make a statement without saying a word.

Bobbi Brown

Bobbi Brown Crushed Shine Jelly Stick $29 Shop

If you need versatility between soft vs. statement-making glam, then you'll adore the new Crushed Shine Jelly Stick ($29) from Bobbi Brown, which allows you to amplify your tint with each swipe. Created as a swipe-and-go lipstick, the miracle formula is infused with hyaluronic acid and fruit oils—like apricot, sweet cherry, and papaya— to keep your lips hydrated all day long.

Herb + Flora

Herb + Flora Morpheus Pillow Anti-Wrinkle Recovery Pillowcase $80 Shop

Have you gotten the memo that not all pillowcases are created equal? If not, then allow us to encourage you to ditch your cotton pillowcase. The Morpheus Pillow Anti-Wrinkle Recovery Pillowcase ($80) is carefully woven with copper fibers to help improve your skin after just two weeks.

Frank Body

Frank Body Clean Body Wash $13 Shop

Your skin and vaginal pH can be thrown out of whack by using the wrong products. To keep you naturally fresh and balance your pH, Frank Body created Clean Body Wash ($13). Made with Kakadu plum, pomegranate, and energizing coffee seed extract, the fragrance-free body and intimate wash is perfect for keeping your body fresh, clean, and hydrated.

Moshika Beauty

Moshika Beauty Full of Magic Kit $45 Shop

If you believe in magic, then you’ll love Moshika Beauty’s newest Full of Magic Kit ($45). Designed to make your makeup routine magical, the must-have kit includes everything you need to make your lashes look spectacular: the brand’s best-selling liner, two pairs of vegan wispy lashes, and a lash wand.

CoverGirl

CoverGirl Clean Fresh Lip Tint $10 Shop

As Gen-Z begins to embrace the aesthetics of the early 2000s, so are beauty brands. The most recent cosmetic giant to join the nostalgic fun is CoverGirl with the release of its new Clean Fresh Lip Tint ($10). Bringing back the classic glossy tubes we were all obsessed with nearly twenty years ago, the lightweight formula—infused with sweet almond and coconut oils—gives you the glossy look without the sticky feel.

Kopari

Kopari Coconut Latte Body Wash $18 Shop

Kopari’s new Coconut Latte Body Wash ($18) is the next best thing to waking up with a cup of joe. The ultra-hydrating, gel-to-lather body wash features the nourishing combination of coffee and rich coconut.

INC.redible

INC.redible Party Recharge Hydrating Hyaluronic Undereye Mask $20 Shop

The perfect spring reset for your eyes, INC.redible released its Party Recharge Hydrating Hyaluronic Undereye Masks ($20) are made with niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and real diamond powder to brighten dark circles. That’s definitely worth celebrating.