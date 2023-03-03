The March Beauty Launches Getting Us Hyped for Spring

Spring hasn't quite sprung yet, but it's only a matter of time before the warm weather (finally) settles in. In the meantime, it only makes sense to update your beauty routine accordingly. Think: vibrant colors, brightening formulas, and of course, sunscreen. (If you're spending more time outside, you gotta up your SPF application.)

From MAC to Valentino Beauty, brands have created a memorable springtime lineup of beauty launches this month. Ready to embrace spring for all its worth? We've rounded up March's best launches, perfect for sprucing up your regular makeup, skincare, and haircare routines.



Read on for the best new March beauty launches.



MAC

MAC Richard Quinn Collection Quinning Limited-Edition Eyeshadow Palette $45.00

The MAC by Richard Quinn color collection, which launched March 2, embraces spring in all of its feminine, pastel goodness. The launch includes lipsticks, liner, highlighter, and an eyeshadow palette. In other words, this collection covers all of the bases (in gorgeous, floral and polk-a-dot packaging, obviously). The real standout of the collection is the eyeshadow palette full of '60s-inspired hues like Lemon Fizz, Mint Cloud, and Gleam Queen.

Pureology

Pureology Color Fanatic Multi-Tasking Leave-In Spray $34.00

Pureology just relaunched their Color Fanatic Multi-Tasking Leave-In Spray ($34), their best-selling product that promises to protect and prime all hair types. The leave-in spray is proof that good things come in sustainable packages; for the re-launch Pureology is using packaging made from 100% post-consumer recycled materials. It has 21 benefits, including color care, heat protection, added moisture, and shine.

Maybeline

Maybeline Falsies Surreal Extensions Mascara $9.99

Maybeline just added another mascara to their already incredible lineup with the Falsies Surreal Extensions Mascara ($10). Coming in four shades (Washable Very Black, Blackest Black, Brownish Black and Waterproof Very Black), this mascara was formulated to give lashes extension-like length and volume.

Valentino Beauty

Valentino Beauty Very Valentino Concealer $35.00

Valentino Beauty launched a new multi-use concealer this March. Very Valentino Concealer ($35) was made to be an all-in-one concealer—the formula is multi-use, and it works whether you're hoping to brighten under-eyes, cover blemishes, or sculpt your bone structure. Available in 20 shades and three undertones, this creamy concealer is designed to be a fit for everyone.



Ole Henriksen

Ole Henriksen Banana Bright+ Vitamin CC Stick $34.00

This March, Ole Henriksen takes their beloved Banana Bright franchise to the next level with the Banana Bright+ Vitamin CC Stick ($34). Formulated to camaflaouge dark circles, the Vitamin CC Stick comes in three different shades (banana, apricot, and pumpkin), which are made specifically for different tones of under eye circles. If you're embracing a more minimalist approach to makeup this spring, this product is about to become a staple.

Shiseido

Shiseido Urban Environment Vita-Clear Sunscreen SPF 42 $38.00

Shiseido introduced their Urban Environment Vita-Clear Sunscreen SPF 42 ($38) on March 1. The lightweight sunscreen is formulated to protect skin from UVA and UVB rays, as well as pollution. With skin-loving ingredients (including vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and hypotaurine), this formula visibly brightens and smooths skin while protecting it. In other words, it's a great addition to your daily skincare routine, especially if you're starting to spend more time outside and don't want a white cast.

Innbeauty Project

Innbeauty Project Refine Texture & Proe AHA+BHA Serum $36.00

Launching March 7, Innbeauty's Refine Texture & Pore AHA+BHA Serum ($36) was made to address skin texture concerns. The formula includes 10% AHA + BHA + PHA blend, peptides, and bio-retinol, a powerful combination that smooths skin and reduces the appearance of pores. If you're hoping to perfect the no-makeup makeup look this spring, this emulsion serum can keep your base looking like the TikTok beauty filter.

Soap & Glory

Soap & Glory Peach Please Exfoliating Body Scrub $16.00

Get you skin spring-ready with Soap & Glory's latest launch. Coconut shell and jojoba balls whisk away dead skin, while vitamin E hydrates and comforts the glowing skin underneath. Notes of sweet peach, Japanese sweet pea, and soft musk transport you to a tropical oasis—even if the high is still 40 degrees.

Trudon

Trudon Trudon x Maître Tseng Sous un Ciel de Pétales Candle $145.00

For their latest collection, luxury fragrance house Trudon teamed up with tea master Maître Tseng for three candles inspired by the journey of water. In the Sous un Ciel de Pétales (or Under a Sky of Petals), the second of the trio, "water remembers that it used to be a cloud by embodying a cloud of spring fragrances." The candle is housed in a gorgeous pink vessel, and has notes of jasmine sambac, guaiac wood and light touches of incense.