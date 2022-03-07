All the Best New Beauty Products to Know About This March

As the days tick down until Spring, we're shifting our focus to adjust (or even evolve) not only our makeup, skin, and hair routines—but also our body care regimen. You guessed it, we're making room on our beauty counters for all things warm weather and sunshine, including a slew of new body care products that promise to boost moisturization and simplify our lives.

From creamy body wash to collagen-boosting body cream, we couldn't be more excited about this month’s rollout of new beauty launches. Ahead, see some of our favorite new releases this March.

Olay

Olay Body Wash with Cocoa Butter $8.00 Shop

Enjoy a luxurious lather with Olay’s Body Wash with Cocoa Butter ($8). Created with various skin types and concerns in mind, it contains cocoa butter and Manuka Honey to replenish the skin's moisture barrier and leave it glowing.

To celebrate the new launch, Olay's accompanying Fearless Artist Series highlights the work of multicultural women. The company collaborated with artist Avery Williamson to create packaging that speaks to women's inner strength.

Sol de Janeiro

Sol de Janeiro Beija Flor Elasti-Cream $45.00 Shop

We're only a few weeks away from warmer weather, so now is the time to start getting your skin beach-ready. The Beija Flor Elasti-Cream ($45)—named after the Brazilian term for hummingbirds, beija flor, which translates as "flower kisser"—aims to deeply hydrate your skin. With the help of Cacay oil (which is a known antioxidant) and plant squalane, this body cream aims to boost collagen production and visibly plump skin, even in areas prone to moisture loss.

Furthermore, the luxurious cream contains a new scent to the Sol de Janeiro family: a fresh, bright blend of vibrant florals.

Verb

Verb Ghost Exfoliating Scalp Serum $18.00 Shop

As we all know, a happy scalp is one that is clean and healthy. The Ghost Exfoliating Scalp Nectar ($18) delivers just that with a lightweight serum. The new launch gently exfoliates and removes product buildup, while also hydrating and nourishing the scalp, thanks to ingredients like moringa oil, biotin, AHAs, and PHAs.

Wildpatch

Wildpatch Golden Hour $36.00 Shop

Wildpatch advocates for a slow beauty through a ritualistic, minimalistic approach. The line's latest addition, Golden Hour ($36), is turmeric-infused coconut oil that promises to hydrate skin and hair. Inspired by the brand founder's cultural beauty traditions, the ingredients come from small family-owned farms in Sri Lanka, where women make up 60% of the workforce.

BYREDO

BYREDO Flora Kalahari Palette $96.00 Shop

Be the goddess you were born to be with the limited-edition Flora Kalahari Palette ($96) from Byredo. Inspired by the Roman deity of flowers, the palette delivers 18 earthy tones ranging from "desert sand" and "burnt umber" to "desert rose" and "copper sandstorm." The lightweight, blendable shadows aim to encourage spontaneity and limitless expression.

Complex Culture

Complex Culture Heat Cheat Heat Protectant Mist $16.00 Shop

For Complex Culture, simplifying our beauty routines is always top of mind. With the Heat Cheat Heat Protectant Mist ($16), the brand's latest launch aims to prevent heat damage and deliver your sleekest strands yet. The softening formula contains passion fruit, brazil nut, and Buriti oils, which help to nourish strands, reduce dry time, and lock in moisture. The quick-absorbing mist is also humidity-resistant to keep hair looking lustrous and silky.

Persona Cosmetics

Persona Cosmetics SuperBlush Bubble $22.00 Shop

Prepare to blush like never before: SuperBlush is welcoming a new, limited-edition shade to its lineup that promises to flatter all skin tones. SuperBlush Bubble ($22) offers a bubblegum pink color and buildable formula, which minimizes the appearance of pores and delivers a perfect matte-yet-luminous finish.

Project Reef

Project Reef Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 $24.00 Shop

If you dislike sunscreen products that leave a greasy residue (on you or in the ocean), Project Reef may be able to assist. The brand's new Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 ($24) is a non-nano zinc formula (to minimize environmental impact) that combines green tea, pomegranate, and raspberry extract with aloe vera, coconut, and sea buckthorn oil to leave skin protected, hydrated, and smooth. The best part is that each purchase removes one pound of plastic from the oceans.

Jane Iredale

Jane Iredale PurePressed® Base Mineral Foundation $57.00 Shop

In celebration of Jane Iredale's 25th anniversary, the brand has leveled up its best-selling foundation with a refillable compact. Available in 26 shades, the PurePressed Base Mineral Foundation ($57) provides medium-to-full coverage as well as sun protection with its second-skin finish.

Superzero

Superzero Ceramide And Squalane Refresh Body Balm Bar $48.00 Shop

Superzero is stepping into the body care space with its newest innovation. The Ceramide And Squalane Refresh Body Balm Bar ($48) is a moisturizing body formula—enriched with ceramides to improve skin elasticity and repair the skin barrier, squalane to brighten, and reishi to provide antioxidants—all delivered in a travel-friendly bar.

Kate Somerville

Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Resurfacing Body Scrub $56.00 Shop

Kate Somerville's new ExfoliKate Resurfacing Body Scrub ($56)—inspired by Kate Somerville's best-selling face care product—is a clinically-tested treatment that harnesses a combination of chemical, physical, and enzymatic exfoliating agents to buff away dry, rough skin. Pumice, lactic acid, salicylic acid, papaya, pumpkin, and pineapple enzymes work together to reveal soft, glowing skin.

Briogeo

Briogeo Scalp Revival™ MegaStrength+ Dandruff Relief Shampoo $42.00 Shop

Talk about a perfect balance. Reduce itching, irritation, redness, and flaking with Briogeo's new Scalp Revival MegaStrength+ Dandruff Relief Shampoo ($42). The powerful (yet still gentle) shampoo uses salicylic and lactic acids to help eliminate excess oils, product buildup, and dirt from the scalp—all without stripping hair of its essential moisture and nutrients.

FUR

FUR Ingrown Eliminator Serum $36.00 Shop

It's almost shaving season again. Thankfully, Fur is here with their latest launch. The brand's new Ingrown Eliminator Serum ($36), which contains astringent willow bark extract, moisturizing lactic acid, and antibacterial lavender oil, helps to prevent ingrown hairs and irritation after hair removal bumps.

XXVZ

XXVZ Periwinkle Pride $15.00 Shop

Get Pantone's color of the year at your next mani appointment. Periwinkle Pride ($15) is a blue and purple lover's dream. This nail polish is the ideal balance between being a bold fusion of purple and blue making it perfect for the spring season.

