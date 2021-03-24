The Marc Jacobs Highliner Gel Eye Crayon applies fairly easily, lasts all day, and doesn’t smudge. You will need to soften it up a bit before applying it to the lashline, but for the price and results, it’s absolutely worth adding to your current makeup collection.

We put Marc Jacobs Highliner Gel Eye Crayon to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

Known as one of the most popular products people reach for, on a daily basis, eyeliner comes in several formulas, textures, shade variations, and more. While it’s natural to want your eyeliner to stay put even under the most unique circumstances, I don’t always find that eyeliner formulas hold up to their promise of being long-wearing.

I put Marc Jacobs' Highliner Gel Eye Crayon to the test only to be pleasantly surprised by the results. Spoiler alert: There’s a reason it has more than 5,000 five-star reviews on Sephora.

Marc Jacobs Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Best for: Eyes Uses: Creating any eyeliner look or a base for eyeshadow Potential Allergens: Synthetic wax, silica Byrdie Clean: No Price: $26 About the Brand: Fashion designer Marc Jacobs launched the cosmetics line Marc Jacobs Beauty in 2013. With 120 products to start in the initial launch, notable best-sellers are the Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara, Eye-Conic Multi-Finish Eyeshadow Palette, and Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter.

About My Skin: I love to wear makeup

I wear makeup on a daily basis but usually don’t wear eyeliner unless I feel like it will really stay throughout the day and not run or smudge. Products I always wear are a light foundation, concealer, blush, highlighter, and a lip product, whether it be a gloss or lipstick. I love the way mascara looks and always tend to wear clear gel in my brows to make sure they stay looking brushed up.

How to Apply: Warm it up first

You can apply this eyeliner like you do others, but keep in mind that it’s essential to warm it up a bit on your hand before applying it to the top and bottom lashline. The tip can feel stiff at times, so it’s best practice to make sure it’s as malleable as it can be. The eyeliner can be worn on the top and bottom lash line and in the waterline as well, but it will take you a few applications to really see it in the waterline. Lightly press the liner and glide it along to ensure all the color is deposited smoothly and efficiently.

If you’re wanting to create more of a base for eyeshadow, you can take the liner and gently apply it to the lid before moving on to powder eyeshadow. I recommend doing this with some of the more colorful shades to really enhance the texture and colors of eyeshadow should that be the look you’re going for.

Byrdie / Ashley Rebecca

The Results: Impressive and long-wearing

I played around with this eyeliner and applied it several different ways to see if it would truly hold up to the hype of being long-wearing. It did not disappoint. I wore it on the top and bottom of my lashline along with applying it in the waterline to try some different looks.

The liner didn’t smudge or run on me when I wore it on the top lash line—I found that it really held up through some long days.

If I apply any kind of eyeliner under my eyes by the end of the day it will end up looking a bit smudgy. This liner smudged a little under my eyes but not a significant amount to where I wouldn’t wear it again or felt inconvenienced. When I applied it to the waterline it stayed for most of the day, but as with anything that goes in the waterline towards the end of the day it was gone due to all the moisture.

Byrdie / Ashley Rebecca

The Value: Totally worth it

Investing in an eye pencil that holds up and stays put is key when you’re wanting eye makeup to be on its best behavior.

The longevity of this eyeliner stacks up to its competition.

Retailing around $26, this may seem like a lot for a simple eye pencil. However, you’ll find that you won’t be reaching to re-apply this product, which is what often causes eyeliners to run out more quickly. It'll be a staple in your makeup bag for at least three months, if not longer.

Byrdie / Ashley Rebecca

Similar Products: You've got options

Milk Makeup Long Wear Gel Eyeliner ($22): A waterproof gel eyeliner that applies easily and comes in three wearable shades with a nice satin finish.

ILIA Beauty Clean Line Gel Liner ($26): A precisely tipped eyeliner that glides on super smooth and touts all-day wear. The tip allows you to create fine, precise lines or something thicker if you choose. It comes in two different shades: Dusk (brown) and Twilight (black).

Glossier Colorslide Technogel Eye Pencil ($15): Play all day with this eyeliner, the colors are vibrant enough to create several different liner looks and aid your eyeshadow any day of the week. This liner has the staying power of a liquid but the flexibility of a gel.