Reviewed: Marc Jacobs Beauty's Enamored Lip Gloss Made My Lips Shine Like Glass

This gloss is the bomb dot com. It’s super thick (in a good way), shiny, and the colors are heaven. If you want to channel a Spice Girl-era lip, Marc Jacobs Beauty's Enamored Lip Gloss is a sure bet.

We put the Marc Jacobs Beauty Enamored Lip Gloss to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

You know that scene in Mean Girls where Gretchen Weiners applies about 101 coats of lip gloss just before the iconic Jingle Bell Rock talent show performance? I’ve always admired that moment. I for one am not as dedicated to gloss as Gretchen (or the whole Mean Girls cast, to be honest), but I do love a glassy, reflective, early aughts-inspired lip from time to time.

Enter the Marc Jacobs Beauty Enamored Lip Gloss. This is a product with a good reputation, so naturally I jumped at the opportunity to try some of the shade range (all 36 of them, if you want to get specific). But not even the stellar reviews online could prepare me for the lush, shiny perfection of this product.

Intrigued? I bet you are! Keep scrolling for my review.

Marc Jacobs Beauty Enamored Lip Gloss Best for: Anyone who wants a lip that’s super glossy and slightly tinted. Uses: As a lip gloss, or a lipstick topper. Shade range: 36 shades Potential allergens: Peppermint oil Clean? Yes Price: $29 About the brand: Marc Jacobs Beauty is a skincare and makeup range manufactured by Kendo Brands, created to accompany the aesthetic of its eponymous fashion designer. The collection has helped Jacobs' influence to spread far beyond the runway as people all over work the high-quality products into their beauty routines.

About My Lips: Can get dry at times

The skin on and around my lips can be quite dry, and I often find super matte lipsticks a little chalky. But overall, they’re okay, given I’m drinking enough water and not experiencing extreme weather conditions. But in the context of lip products, I’m like, "give me all of the glossy, glassy, creamy things."

The Feel: Thick, glossy, and shiny, but not sticky

Marc Jacobs Beauty's Enamored Lip Gloss is quite thick, but not in a gloopy way. Overall, it felt comfortable to wear and not too sticky, which is nice since lip glosses can go either way in that department.

How to Apply: Choose your own adventure

Emily Algar/Design by Cristina Cianci

The Marc Jacobs Beauty Enamored Lip Gloss really is a situation where you can choose how you wear it. My go-to was to simply take the doe-foot applicator and swipe the shade of choice (mine was Sugar High) across bare lips, adding a little liner if I wanted them to look extra pillowy.

Another option is to pat it on top of a colored lipstick. Red, fuchsia, beige, and berry are all great options. Or, you can take one of the lighter shades and blend into the center of a deep lipstick for a 3D finish (I learned this trick on Kylie Jenner’s YouTube channel, and honestly, it’s life-changing).

The Results: A dreamy, comfortable shine

Emily Algar/Design by Cristina Cianci

Living up to the hype, this gloss has an impressive glassy shine, and some shades feature reflective glitter particles that really catch the light. It embodies all the fun and nostalgia that lip gloss should, and is a product that I feel Paris Hilton would appreciate, if you get my gist.

I wouldn’t call it long-wearing, but in all fairness, lip gloss never really is. If you’re using one of the bolder shades, expect a semi-sheer wash of color.

The Value: Not cheap, but a good quality for the price

At $29 full price, Marc Jacobs Beauty's Enamored Lip Gloss isn’t exactly cheap, but it’s not exorbitant, either. The shade range is extensive, the color payoff is great, and the shine is second to none, making the luxury price point warranted. In short, I love it so much I’d definitely throw down the cash.

Similar Products: You've got options

Nars Lip Gloss: True to form, this Nars lip gloss ($24) offers incredible shine and beautiful color payoff. Non-sticky and hydrating, the range comes in two finishes: shimmer and high shine.

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer: This Fenty Beauty lip gloss ($19) caused quite the stir when it launched, and why wouldn’t it? If it’s good enough for Rihanna, I’ll take 10, please and thank you. But in all seriousness, the Fenty Gloss Bomb is juicy and shiny, and the shades are high-quality and versatile, too.

Revlon Super Lustrous The Gloss: This drugstore option from Revlon ($8) provides a result that is anything but cheap. Instead, it’s pigmented and glittery and perfect for parties. Wear it alone, or layer over your favorite lipstick.