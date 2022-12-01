Maracuja Oil Is Your Hair's New Favorite Conditioner—Here’s Why

Picture yourself in a lush, Amazonian rainforest, bathing in a waterfall. Pretty nice, right? Unfortunately, not all of us can drop everything and pursue a lifestyle as a rainforest nymph, but we can try to replicate some of that magic at home with the right tropical haircare ingredients. (After all, mystical nymph hair sounds pretty nice, too.)

Start with maracuja oil, a super-hydrating and deeply restorative oil derived from yellow passionfruit (you may also see it listed as passionfruit seed oil, passionfruit oil, or passion flower oil). Typically sourced from South American rainforests, this powerhouse ingredient offers far more than the hydration of refreshing waterfall showers. “This delicious fruit is more than what meets the eye,” says cosmetic chemist Dr. Shuting Hu. “It’s also packed with dense nutrients and vitamins.”

Ready to take a trip to the rainforest? We asked hair experts to give us a rundown of all the great, juicy benefits of maracuja oil and how we can use it to get our best hair yet. Keep reading to learn all about maracuja oil for hair, including some standout products that feature the ingredient.

Meet the Expert Dr. Shuting Hu is a cosmetic chemist and a founder of Acaderma, a science-focused skincare brand that uses its position to help women in need with education and professional training.

Krupa Koestline is a cosmetic chemist and the founder of KKT Consultants, which works with clients on developing safe, effective products with clean ingredients.

Ginger King is a cosmetic chemist and the founder of Grace Kingdom Beauty, which offers services in business advisory, brand concept development, product development and evaluation, and more.

What Is Maracuja Oil?

Derived from yellow passionfruit, maracuja oil is a hair and skincare ingredient packed with omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, vitamins A, E, and F, and a host of other beneficial antioxidants. Alone, it’s usually a golden-hued oil with a natural fruity fragrance—though it's often combined with other ingredients in conditioning and strengthening products.

Because of its nutritious profile and hydrating properties, maracuja oil has the potential to fortify our hair structure’s natural lipids and prevent breakage and split ends, making for softer, smoother, and healthier hair overall.

Maracuja Oil for Hair Type of Ingredient: Strengthener and conditioner Main Benefits: Hydrates hair, provides antioxidants, and repairs damage Who Should Use It: All hair types can benefit, but dry or damaged hair will see the most noticeable results. How Often to Use It: As often as needed—two to three times per week is a good frequency for maintenance. Works Well With: Most other ingredients, especially those with properties that boost or complement its hydrating and antioxidant benefits. Don’t Use With: Maracuja oil is safe to combine with most, if not all, ingredients.

Benefits of Maracuja Oil for Hair

Hydrates and conditions: Vitamins A, F, and E are all great hydrators for dry or damaged hair types. They’re also great conditioning agents, which means softer, smoother hair. “It’s also light to the touch and non-greasy, so it makes hair glossy,” says cosmetic chemist Ginger King.

Vitamin F is an essential fatty acid made up of omega-3 and omega-6 that can bind to damaged hair follicles and fortify them (hair lipids are naturally composed of about 85% saturated and unsaturated fatty acids). It's also an emollient, meaning it locks in moisture and nutrients. Protects against damage and environmental aggressors: Vitamin E is an antioxidant, which may help to reduce stress from free radicals or pollution, which ultimately can prevent breakage.

Vitamin E is an antioxidant, which may help to reduce stress from free radicals or pollution, which ultimately can prevent breakage. Scalp support: “Because of its comparatively high content of Vitamin E and Vitamin F, Maracuja oil could be great for conditioning and scalp health,” says clean cosmetic chemist Krupa Koestline. Hu agrees and adds that the hydrating properties could also help soothe dry, irritated scalps. And while no product will magically stimulate hair growth, a healthy scalp can provide the best possible environment for growth.

Hair Type Considerations

All hair types can benefit from the use of maracuja oil, but dry or damaged hair in need of some conditioning and strengthening will have the most noticeable results—coarse, wavy, and textured hair types, especially.

How to Use Maracuja Oil for Hair

If you're not sure how to use maracuja oil, know there are a few ways to introduce this tropical ingredient into your haircare routine. The first and easiest method is to find a shampoo, conditioner, or other product that incorporates the ingredient in the formula.

If you want to use pure maracuja oil as a treatment, you have a few other options. “I suggest starting with a dime size amount of maracuja oil and warming it by gently rubbing [your] hands together,” says Hu. “For the purpose of treating dry hair, you can start at your ends and gently work your way up—but stop short of the scalp.”

You can also use it as a pre-shampoo treatment. “As with any hair oils, I would recommend applying it to your hair and scalp before a shower and leaving it on for at least 30 minutes before rinsing it off,” Koestline says.

But the most important thing to remember when working with hair oil is to be sparing. “A little goes a long way, so not much is needed,” Hu advises.

The Best Hair Products with Maracuja Oil

