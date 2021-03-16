Mara's Volcanic Sea Clay Detox Masque Instantly Soothed My Dry, Irritated Skin

I can confirm it has lived up to every claim. My skin feels refreshed, rejuvenated, and renewed after each use.

Ah, masking. It's long been one of my favorite skincare steps. Though I'm a fan of all different masks (think: sheet masks and charcoal masks), clay masks have always been my favorite. My skin feels the most refreshed and rejuvenated after applying a thoughtfully-formulated clay mask to my skin. The latest one to earn a spot in my routine is Mara's new Volcanic Sea Clay Detox Masque ($54). It's able to detoxify, hydrate, and smooth your skin thanks to a potent cocktail of ingredients like mineral-rich cleansing clays and algae extracts. In other words, it's the ultimate treat for your skin.

"I began formulating this when I was doing a ton of travel," founder Allison McNamara says. "I was always reaching for detox masks for my dull skin but disliked how the ones I found were super drying. The inspiration was to create a luxe, detoxifying masque that had all of the wonderful skin purification, exfoliating and cleansing properties, but without the super dry, tight, and flakey feel that’s commonly associated with clay masks." For the past month, I've looked forward to the nights where I get to slather it on my face. Though I'll be diving into the ins and outs of the product ahead, just know that this mask stands out from the crowd. Keep scrolling for my honest review.

Mara Volcanic Sea Clay Detox Masque Best for: All skin types Uses: Detoxifying, hydrating, and soothing the skin Active ingredients: Mineral-rich cleansing clays, honey, trace minerals, and algae extracts Clean?: Yes Cruelty-Free?: Yes Price: $54 About the brand: Founded by Allison McNamara, Mara Beauty creates non-toxic, clean, natural algae face oils, face masks, and cleansers.

About My Skin: Dry and sensitive as of late

My skin is perpetually dry and always has been. But lately, it's been more sensitive than usual. I've been experiencing small patches of irritation on a few areas around my face. I've also been having more breakouts than I typically do, which could be attributed to my diet of late. For all of these reasons, the Volcanic Sea Clay Detox Masque has been a godsend.

The Feel: Smooth and lightweight

Some clay masks can feel heavy and sticky. Then, they dry and leave your face feeling tight. As McNamara mentioned earlier, this one is a far departure from those things. It feels weightless on the skin, and when rinsed off, this mask reveals purified and refreshed skin.

Ingredient Quality / Concentration: A magical blend of skin-loving ingredients

A few dynamic ingredients power this mask. "We landed on this gorgeous formula that has four types of superfine cleansing clays, including Mediterranean Sea Clay, paired with gorgeous hydrators like moringa, honey, and algae, that literally leave you glowing when you rinse off," McNamara says. To expand, this mask is made with two kaolin clays, sea clay, and bentonite clay. Their function is to de-clog pores and improve skin clarity. Honey possesses antibacterial and antimicrobial properties which help banish blemishes. The formula's proprietary algae blend reduces wrinkles and stimulates collagen.

"It also has a special type of volcanic ash that we source from the Jeju Island in South Korea that is loaded with infrared and active enzymes, so it really keeps breakouts at bay," McNamara adds.

The Results: Soothed and satisfied skin

Byrdie / Olivia Hancock

The brand recommends using the mask one to two times per week. Each time, I'd apply a thin layer to my skin, leave it on for fifteen minutes, and then gently rinse it off. Once every stitch of the product was off, I'd take note of how my skin looked and felt. The biggest thing I noticed is how soft and silky-smooth my skin felt. The usual dry patches on my face felt revived, and this boost of hydration lasts long after you rinse the mask off. Additionally, the areas of irritation and sensitivity on my face felt soothed. Needless to say, this product is now a must-have in my routine.

The Value: A high-quality product

Yes, $54 is a bit steep for a face mask. However, the intentionally-crafted formula and proven results make it a worthwhile investment. At this price, you get 1 fluid ounce of product. But you don't need to use a lot to cover your entire face, so this mask should last you a reasonable amount of time.

