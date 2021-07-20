The Byrdie Boy's Guide to Body Hair Removal

01 of 06

Shaving

Shaving is the perfect DIY solution for unwanted hair. After all, you can shave pretty much anywhere, from your chin to your shins.

The pros: It’s the simplest and cheapest of all the hair removal methods for men; all that’s required is a razor, a dollop of shave cream, and—depending on the area—nerves of steel. The results won’t last as long as other methods, but it can be done at home, and until you get regrowth, your skin will be super smooth.

The cons: As with your face, the biggest risk is nicking the skin, so more sensitive areas need careful navigation. Since you’re slicing the hairs off at the surface rather than pulling them out, itchy regrowth is a risk, as are ingrown hairs. “Remember, too, that shaving can cause irritation, razor burns, and discoloration, and makes the skin prone to breakouts,” says Ramirez.

Trimming hairs back with a beard trimmer or hair clipper before involving your razor, shaving in the direction of hair growth, and using a post-shave balm or razor bump lotion afterward (such as Jack Black's Bump Fix, $27) can all help.

Best for: Armpits, chests, stomachs, legs, and the pubic area. Shaving your arms, toes, buttocks, knuckles, and shoulders isn’t a good idea because it can leave unsightly, not to mention itchy, blunt ends.

Painful?: Only if you rush things, use blunt blades, or slip with your razor. Always shave sober is all we’re saying. If you’re shaving your genitals, splash with lots of cold water first to get a tighter, smoother surface—and make sure to go slowly.

Cost: The price of a razor and some shave gel. Gillette’s Skinguard Men's Razor ($10) is a good option, as it’s made for sensitive skin.