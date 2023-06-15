Manifestation Is Undergoing a Rebrand—And This Time, It's All About Psychology

When I first learned about the power of manifestation, I was in therapy. At the time, manifestation was largely characterized as part of the "new age" spirituality community. It was equated with the law of attraction lessons from Rhonda Byrne's The Secret, which vehemently insisted you could call anything in via the power of positive or negative thoughts. Spoiler alert: That's not how it works. Years later, manifestation exploded in our cultural zeitgeist and turned the integrative healing into a viral social media phenomenon commonly referred to as "lucky girl syndrome" on TikTok.

The common understanding of manifesting remains a bit woo-woo, and I think it's time for manifestation's rebrand. As a former mental health professional, I feel morally obligated to clear up all the "secrets" behind manifestation. Ahead, I spoke with therapist Kim Egel, LMFT, and co-host of the holistic living podcast, Expanded, Jessica Gill, to discuss how to utilize manifestation techniques to heal self-worth challenges and step into your power.

Meet the Expert Kim Egel has been a licensed marriage and family therapist for 15 years. She has been working in mental health for 20 years.

Jessica Gill is the co-host of To Be Magnetic's podcast Expanded, a series about neural manifestation.

What Is Manifestation 2.0?

Manifestation is the process of bringing what's internal to the external. It's about making your dreams and goals a reality. Nowadays, manifestation is less about "the energy you put out is what comes back to you" and more about how to hack neuroplasticity and deep mental health work to align with a more authentic version of yourself. So, how does that work?

From a psychological perspective, manifestation involves "how our unique internal ideas, beliefs, perspectives, and thoughts create our reality," Egel explains. If you, like many others, discovered Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) during virtual pandemic therapy sessions, you may be familiar with how our thoughts, feelings, and behaviors all play off one another to create our reality. However, the power of our thoughts, solely and specifically, is where older manifestation techniques got carried away.

"What those old, 'new age' manifestation techniques didn't quite nail is that you do not manifest from your thoughts," Gill clarifies. "While 'thinking positive,' vision boarding, and affirmations are wonderful practices, they won't drive any consistent manifestation results. Here's why: We actually manifest based on our subconscious beliefs—beliefs we picked up in childhood and throughout our lives. For many of us, these beliefs are limiting, negative, and rooted in low self-worth. The incredible thing is that we can change these subconscious beliefs." And that's exactly where science comes in.

"Reprogramming your subconscious beliefs is 100% possible, thanks to neuroplasticity, which is the brain's incredible ability to change throughout our lives," Gill explains. When you open up to the belief that something is possible for yourself, your brain creates new pathways to believe that you could achieve it too. From there, your brain looks for new narratives or actions to support your path to get there.

Through this expansion, we hack our subconscious mind to uncover our deep-rooted beliefs about ourselves. Now, "throw in the tried and true principles of psychology (inner child and shadow work), and you'll start seeing drastic positive changes in your life—aka manifestation," Gill says. This is where the work begins: You can't simply think you're lucky—you have to believe you're worthy of that luck.

How to Get Started Manifesting

Having this understanding of basic manifestation theory in our toolkits, it's important to implement beginning action steps. "Nurturing the relationship with yourself is [the first step]," Egel says. "Just as you would have to spend time with someone outside yourself to establish a deep connection, you must do the same with yourself."

Remember, mental health experiences are as unique as each individual experiencing them. So, coping strategies will look different from person to person. However, Egel recommends starting with these activities:

Develop a meditation, breath, or yoga practice.

Identify actions that promote your self-care.

Spend time in solitude.

Begin identifying your limiting beliefs.

Developing a journaling practice (stream-of-consciousness writing is great).

Spend time in nature.

Seek relationships that validate you, help you understand yourself, and enhance your growth.

Practice self-love by being intentional about positive inner dialogue.

Uncover your desires by thinking about what you want for your life. If that feels overwhelming, start by identifying small things that light you up.

If you're a visual person, manifestation boards can be super helpful. When you look at it, tap into the feelings that are brought up.

The Final Takeaway

If manifestation is about bringing what's internal to the external, the way to get there is by turning inward. Our inner worlds, beliefs, and conditioning hold the power to change the goals we set, the chances we take, and the lessons we're asking to learn. In this way, the intersectionality between mental health and manifestation is undeniable.

While I feel lucky to have been given the tools to reconcile with my early existential crises in therapy, I deeply believe it would not have had the same impact without the spirituality component brought into my sessions. It's through this lived experience that I fundamentally believe bringing spirituality into the greater field of psychology holds incredible potential to address the mental health crisis across our planet.

All in all, teaching coping skills alone isn't enough to change someone's entire life. However, helping them find belief within themselves, belief in their inherent worthiness, and belief that something greater than themselves is supporting them along their way… just might be.

