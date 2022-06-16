This Multi-Purpose Makeup Stick Is My Perfect Pink

I’ve tried tons of lipsticks and have typically steered clear of the pink color family for one reason: Many of the brands I’ve explored didn’t have flattering rose pink options for my complexion. Recently while scrolling through TikTok I discovered Mango People, a South Asian-owned makeup brand with gorgeous bold shades that finally made pink a possibility. I was first drawn to the sleek, dark-green packaging and swatches of the brand’s Multi Stick ($24), which can be used on eyes, lips, and cheeks. I was especially curious about the rose-colored shade Gulabi, which is an Urdu and Hindi word that translates to pink or rosy.

To see if the brand could deliver on its promise to be both functional and kind to the skin, I put the Multi Stick to the test. Read ahead for my honest review.

Best for: Lips and cheeks Potential allergens: No Byrdie Clean?: Yes Price: $24 Key ingredients: Mango butter, Ashwagandha, and orange peel About the brand: Sravya Adusumilli launched Mango People in 2020. The brand utilizes Ayurvedic herbs and plants to create nourishing formulas that enhance your natural beauty.



About the Brand

Mango People's founder Sravya Adusumilli told me that growing up, she also could not find a single nude pink lipstick made with ingredients that are good for the skin, let alone one that didn't make her complexion look washed out. "I wanted to create a line of products with a diverse range of shades so anyone can find a flattering color that accentuates their natural beauty, without compromising on performance, ingredients, or our planet," Adusumilli says.

So she went back to her South Asian roots and started experimenting with pigment-rich fruits and flowers like cherries and hibiscus, which have been used in beauty practices for centuries. After five years of research and hundreds of samples, Mango People was with a versatile range of color sticks, bronzers, and highlighters.



The Product: Pigmented and plant-based

The Mango People Multi Stick initially piqued my interest because of its sophisticated packaging and vibrant color. Still, its plant-powered, vegan, and chemical-free formula got me hooked. I have sensitive, acne-prone skin and I am conscious of the negative impacts synthetic ingredients have on my skin. For this reason, I actively look for makeup products with natural and organic components.

The Multi Stick fits the bill with organic botanical extracts, plant pigments, and Ayurvedic herbs that nourish and protect your skin. The formula includes ingredients I grew up using, like mango butter, ashwagandha, Brahmi, and orange peel, which all have hydrating, detoxifying benefits. Together, the formula boosts radiance and collagen production skin plumpness while leaving behind a nice flush of color.



My Review: Colorful and comfortable

The shade Gulabi is best described as a deep pink that may look different on all skin tones. The Multi Stick has a potent color payoff, and you can layer it on for a pigmented look or sheer it out for a subtle pop of color—a little goes a long way.

The formula is also moisturizing, and the creamy consistency leaves behind a nice shine that doesn’t require lip gloss on top. I loved that the Multi Stick stayed smooth and soft on my lips after one application and dried to a weightless satin finish. Gulabi is a stunning pink color that blended seamlessly into my skin and made me look more radiant and awake.



Maliya Naz

Similar Products

Ilia Multi-Stick Cream Blush + Lip Tint ($34): Ilia's multi-stack is buildable and has a creamy texture but will run you $10 more than Mango People's option.

Mora Cosmetics Satin Sheen Multistick ($25): This formula contains nourishing ingredients like cocoa seed butter and sunflower seed oil and a lightweight texture. Its price point is also comparable to Mango People.

Burt's Bees 100% Natural All Aglow Lip & Cheek Stick ($13): Inside of this hydrating stick you'll find nourishing ingredients like jojoba, sunflower, and coconut oil. It comes in four radiant shades that you can pick up on your drugstore run.

