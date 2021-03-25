23 Mandala Tattoos That Are Beautiful and Balanced

A mandala is a geometric compilation of symbols, typically aligned in a circle. The meaning of a mandala isn’t set in stone, though it’s typically considered a symbol of balance, eternity, and perfection. Many cultures have used the mandala symbol within their teachings as a way to further that understanding of balance. In Hinduism, for example, it is often embedded in prayer and meditation rooms, as it’s connected to focus. In Buddhism, mandalas symbolize the balance of body and mind. Even in Christianity, mandalas are often incorporated into the artwork within churches.

As a tattoo, mandalas can be representative of so many things: your internal balance, your soul and eternity, or something unique. The blooming look of mandalas mimics that of a flower, so it could even be as simple as a translation of nature into geometry. No two mandalas are the same, so you can really play around with the design and be sure it is true to you.

If you like the look and symbolism of mandala tattoos, here are 23 ideas to inspire your next ink.