20 Byrdie-Approved Ways to Rock a Man Bun

For a while, the man bun hairstyle may have seemed like a gimmick or fad, but given the length of popularity it has already enjoyed, the look seems poised to stick around for some time on the heads of famous actors, music stars, and athletes alike. It's also appeared to outlive its contemporary trendy styles like undercuts, so if you haven’t jumped on the man bun train yet, now could be the best time to try it out.

Ready to give the look a go, but not sure where to start? We've gathered plenty of inspiration for you and spoken to hairstyling experts to get their tips. Ahead, we’ll look at 20 different ways to wear a man bun hairstyle.

