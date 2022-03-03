Maluma's First Fragrance Line Is Inspired by Medellín, Gemstones, and Aftershave

The One Thing Our series The One Thing is a Sparknotes version of the products, rituals, and moments your favorite celebrities and influencers swear by—their go-tos, must-haves, and can’t-live-withouts. So go ahead—take a brief, intimate peek into the lives of your favorites through the things (and people, and moments) they hold dear.

Maluma is the sort of musician whose overall artistry involves more than just making music—it's much more complex than that. The singer's creativity seems free-flowing and endless, seeping into every aspect of his public life and work. His songs, both the production and lyrics, are inspired by his early life growing up in Colombia, listening to traditional Latin artists as well as western musicians inspired by Latin music, and it comes through in his unique, masterful blend of genre and form. After amassing a loyal fanbase with the release of mega-hits like "Hawái" and “Chantaje," Maluma's fashion sense earned him an entirely new wave of followers, drawn to his playfully eccentric (yet undeniably suave) aesthetic. Take one scroll through his Instagram, and it's clear just how much he enjoys crafting creative ensembles—arranging textures, colors, and styles just so.

In the past few weeks alone, Maluma's put forth two very different projects that seem to encapsulate his restless creative spirit. The first, a scene-stealing role in the Jennifer Lopez-helmed film Marry Me. The second project, however, is one that it appears the spiritually-minded artist has been preparing for all along. Maluma's first fragrance line, Royalty, features four undeniably sensuous scents inspired by the metaphysical properties of crystals and gemstones—a fascination with which Maluma tells Byrdie he wishes he'd discovered sooner.

To celebrate the launch of the fragrance suite, Byrdie caught up with the multi-hyphenate superstar to learn more about his go-to confidence trick, his favorite scent memories, and so much more.

Phraa / Royalty

The One Scent That Transports Him Back Home

One smell that makes me think of home is the early mornings in the hills and mountains of my hometown in Medellín. Smelling the fresh air, the trees, and the woods is just a beautiful memory for me always, and my favorite part to wake up to when I am home from touring. Also, one of my memories with scents includes seeing my dad when I was young shave and place aftershave scent all over him before leaving to work. I remember him placing it on his hands and leaving the scent behind in our home after leaving. This was one of my first few memories with scents.

The Fragrance Note He Can't Get Enough Of



I love them all. I wanted to make sure it was unisex and fluid for all my fans and that we definitely incorporated a woody smell, and the orchid flower, which is the main flower of Medellín. We wanted no limits to the scents and to make sure both genders can use any of the collections. And, of course, have an element that represents my hometown and roots of Medellín.

Phraa / Royalty

The One Product He Wishes He'd Known About Years Ago



Stones and gems are one that I wish I would have known more about years ago or had more knowledge about like I do now. I have been so inspired by them that I included those details in the packaging of Royalty. Stones and gems give you good energy and have symbolic meaning.



The One Artist Whose Song He Wishes He Could've Written

I love Justin Timberlake and Michael Jackson. Both of them inspire me and their sound has broken barriers. They’re so iconic.

The Career Advice He Would Give His Younger Self

That’s a good question… Your life will be influenced by your passion for soccer. The discipline and determination will inspire you in another creative areas, so get ready to show the world who you are. Be true to yourself!

The Most Exciting Part of Launching a Full Fragrance Collection at Once



Having the opportunity to give my fans and customers four different options, and not just one or two scents. And, giving them a piece of who I am that they haven’t seen before outside of music and fashion.

The Self-Care Practice He Never Skips

Being with my family is one major self-care practice for me. Spending time with my mom, sister, and dad is important to me, and going to my farm in Medellín and being with my horses, dogs, cows, chickens, etc. I love the farm life. I don’t have to worry about anything.

The One Thing That Always Leaves Him Feeling Confident

Meditating and listening to salsa. I love listening to old-school salsa like Hector Lavoe. And for me, meditating is calming and a way to stay centered and focused from the energy that surrounds me.

Royalty

The One Thing That Never Leaves His Bag on Busy Days



I can’t leave home without my Keto snacks. I carry a lunch bag to make sure I stay on my daily diet and not get tempted to eat outside of my diet. But, I also carry a boom box radio and my headphones. Those are key accessories to kick off my vibe or listen to new music I am working with my producers.