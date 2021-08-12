How to Do Camera-Ready Makeup, According to the Pros

FaceTune is great, but getting your makeup camera-ready before the flash goes off is even better. (To be honest, nothing kills my self-esteem faster sometimes than looking at a photo or Instagram story of myself and seeing a shiny forehead staring back at me.)

And while the blur effect is a fabulous invention indeed, there are tons of ways to make sure your makeup is ready for lights, cameras, and action.

Whether you're prepping for a wedding, red carpet, or just a night out with your friends who love Instagram stories a little too much—it goes beyond a good matte powder or setting spray, according to the pros. We tapped professional makeup artists to get their best tips for making sure makeup is camera-ready, because they know a thing or two about photo shoots, of course—always. Get their tricks for instantly Instagram-ready makeup—no FaceTune necessary—below.