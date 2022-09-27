Makeup For Mature Skin: A Step-by-Step Tutorial From a Red Carpet Pro

01 of 09

Prepare for and Apply Foundation

Quinn emphasizes that the most important tip for applying foundation to mature skin is the prep step right before foundation. "The skin needs to be hydrated before any foundation is applied. Massage in your face and eye creams, use a roller for added penetration, and follow up with a brightening primer," he says. Adding glow and luster to the skin is imperative before moving on to the foundation.

For foundation application, Quinn says it's all about the blending: "I'll use a damp BeautyBlender Makeup Sponge ($20) to help blend cream and liquid foundations into the skin, building the coverage as I go—the key is to blur and brighten the skin simultaneously." (The right foundation brush will work, too.) As far as finishes are concerned, Quinn prefers to use radiant and luminous formulations on mature skin versus matte.