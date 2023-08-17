Makeup by Mario Just Launched a "Lifting" Concealer—And We Tried It

It's not an exaggeration to say that Mario Dedivanovic changed the way we use concealer. Thanks to his work as Kim Kardashian's go-to makeup artist, sculpting and shaping with concealer became just as common as covering dark circles and blemishes. So, after the immediate success of Dedivanovic's SurrealSkin Foundation, we knew it was only a matter of time before a concealer would enter Makeup by Mario’s lineup—and the day is finally here.

On August 17, Makeup by Mario finally released its brightening SurrealSkin Awakening Concealer ($29). Luckily, we got our hands on a few tubes before they hit the shelves—here’s everything you need to know about the SurrealSkin Concealer, plus our honest reviews.

The Inspiration

"Concealer is a really important product for my technique—I would say the most important if I had to choose one," said Dedivanovic at an editor event for the launch. "So the pressure was on for me when I began developing this. I had high expectations of myself and the brand, but also I think other people [did] as well."

Dedivanovic says that he noticed on social media that people were using a lot of concealer, so he wanted to create a product that would let them use less product and powder. "The formula is very different from our SurrealSkin Foundation, which is very light and luminous, and you can see through to the skin. This product is more pigmented and so you have to use less of this product." He adds that he designed it to dry down to a soft matte finish, so you don't have to use powder to set it.

The Formula

While the SurrealSkin Concealer can be used to cover blemishes and discoloration, where it really shines is under the eyes thanks to its buildable coverage and skin-like finish. Moreover, this concealer is crease-proof and long-wear, but feels virtually weightless as it lifts the skin, blurs imperfections, and brightens the under eyes.

The formula contains the brand's Lift & Lock Technology, which uses caffeine to help promote circulation and de-puffing (that’s the lift), while the formula self-sets (that’s the lock). Finally, this concealer also contains fermented marine microorganisms to help smooth and tighten the skin throughout the day and over time.

Dedivanovic notes that the SurrealSkin Concealer—which comes in 22 shades—is a critical part of his artistry, as he uses the product to add dimension to the face, brighten the complexion, and as a go-to for touch-ups since the formula self-sets.

Makeup by Mario SurrealSkin Awakening Concealer $29.00 Shop

The Reviews

Madeline Hirsch, news director

Madeline Hirsh

"Let’s get one thing out of the way: When I snapped this pic, I was not, in fact, well rested. I know, I know, eight hours a night is a self-care necessity, but sometimes it’s just not in the budget. Thankfully, there are plenty of makeup products like Makeup by Mario’s new concealer to fake a full night’s sleep. At first I thought my shade might’ve been too light (I used shade 140), but I should have trusted in Mario. After just a few dabs on my undereyes and a bit of blending, I look like I’ve never snoozed an alarm in my life. On the application front, it blends like a charm (I used just my fingers to really put the formula to the test) and adds the perfect amount of brightness and luminosity to the spots I need it most."

Olivia Hancock, editor

Olivia Hancock

"It’s clear Dedivanovic put so much thought into this concealer. It lays on top of my foundation perfectly, giving me a super smooth and blurred look. Another plus? One layer of this concealer completely covers the darkness around my under eye and mouth, leaving me with an even and radiant complexion."

Bella Cacciatore, news editor

Bella Cacciatore

"This concealer is an absolute banger. The coverage is there, but it has a thin, serumy texture that feels like nothing. It almost feels like Spanx (or Skims, I guess) for your face—it dries down like a second skin; but has a luminous airbrushed finish that doesn't crease or crust as you move throughout the day. If I look this awake in the back of an Uber on a cloudy day, just imagine how good this product looks in decent lighting."