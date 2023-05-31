Makeup by Mario Just Dropped a Plumping Blush Veil, and We Tried It

Mario Dedivanovic’s story as a makeup artist began, like many others, as a hustle. He first started doing makeup at age 17 and worked out of a Nike shoebox as a makeshift makeup kit. Throughout the years, Dedivanovic worked up to being the makeup artist behind Kim Kardashian’s most ionic looks, and the pair has been working together for over a decade. He eventually launched his namesake makeup line, Makeup by Mario, in 2020, marking his 20th year as a makeup artist. The brand was an instant hit—everyone flocked to his molten metallic pigments and hydrating foundations like moths to a flame.

Dedivanovic just launched another staple, the Soft Pop Plumping Blush Veil ($30), which is the makeup artist’s take on cream blush. Here’s everything you need to know about the launch, plus our honest reviews.

The Inspiration

Since graduating from his Nike shoebox, every blush under the sun has cycled through Dedivanovic’s makeup kit, and his entire line is inspired by his personal favorite formulas he's discovered. Still, he didn’t just copy and paste his favorite cream blushes to create the Soft Pop Plumping Blush Veil. “My new blush veil is a modern take on cream blush,” says Dedivanovic. “This luminous and sheer formula melts onto the skin for a stunning, transparent veil of color that allows your natural complexion to shine through.”

While Dedivanovic already has a blush stick and powder blushes in his line, the Soft Pop Plumping Blush Veil offers a sheer, low-key option with a hint of dewy glow.

The Formula

Unlike other cream blushes that are either too runny for targeted application or too dry for a proper blend, Dedivanovic worked to create a buttery formula that glides onto the skin and deposits vibrant color. The Soft Pop Plumping Blush Veil is packed with active levels of hyaluronic acid to plump and create volume in the skin, melt in for a weightless feel, and create a sheer (but still pigmented) veil of color that’s perfect for a no-makeup makeup look.

The Soft Pop Plumping Blush Veil contains pearlescent pigments that add a luminous finish to the skin and is available in six universal shades that work across all skin tones and undertones: Barely Blushing, a natural flush; Pinch Me Pink, a pale pink; Just Peachy, a peachy coral; Perfect Pink, a cool pink; Rose Crush, a spiced rose; and Berry Punch, a soft plum.

For a no-makeup makeup look, Dedivanovic recommends applying the blush over a luminous complexion balm—like the Makeup by Mario SoftSculpt Transforming Skin Enhancer ($30)—for a warm and dewy finish. If you’re after a satin cloud skin look, though, Dedivanovic says applying the Soft Pop Plumping Blush Veil over your favorite setting powder is the way to go.

The Reviews

Holly Rhue, associate editorial director

"This is the most perfectly melty, forgiving blush for people—like me—who want to smear a little color on in the morning without giving it a ton of thought. It feels disrespectful to Mario to dunk my pointer fingers into this dreamy, creamy formula, but it works nonetheless. A swipe of shade Pinch Me Pink on the apples of my cheeks gives me the perfect subtly-sunburnt flush. It blends so beautifully that you literally can’t mess it up."



Eden Stuart, editor

"Makeup by Mario makes my all-time favorite lip liner, and I'm a big fan of the foundation—but the MoistureGlow Lip Colors did absolutely nothing for me. Which is to say, I'd like to think I went into this review pretty neutral. Overall, I think this blush is going to be a major crowd-pleaser for a simple reason: It's actually buildable. I had to go in three or four times to get enough coverage to show up in this picture (I'm wearing shade Berry Punch)—which is a good thing! Because one or two applications give you a beautiful, subtle flush that looks so natural and radiant IRL. Plus, it blends like a dream."



Bella Cacciatore, news editor

"I'm an absolute blush fiend and a huge fan of the Mario Soft Sculpt Transforming Skin Enhancer, so I was amped up to love these. The blushes have the same melty, glossy texture as the bronzer that creates the prettiest finish on the skin—but while I love how subtle the Skin Enhancer is, when it comes to blush I want something a little more full-on. I really have to layer these to get the (admittedly clown-adjacent) level of blush my heart desires, but the shade Rose Crush is so good and the texture so pretty, it's worth the extra effort. If you're a blush beginner, or just prefer a more toned-down look, you're going to love these."