21 Universally-Appealing Gifts Anyone Will Love, According to Top Makeup Artists

Ah, the holidays. Usually it's a time for cozy moments with loved ones and holiday cheer, but this year, well, things feel a little bit different. But that doesn't mean you aren't able to shower your loved ones with tokens of affection, even if if you have to watch them unwrap them via FaceTime. Instead of buying them any old beauty gift, why not get them something that's extra special this year? And who better to help you with your shopping list than the industry's top makeup artists, who've tried everything and know what's guaranteed to instill maximum joy. We asked Mario Dedivanovic, Jessica Smalls, and more top artists to share the beauty gifts they recommend for anyone on your list. From lip palettes to chocolate pearls to custom sneakers, keep scrolling to a universally-appealing gift guide approved by the beauty industry's top tastemakers.
Keep scrolling to see their picks—and we won't tell if you end up gifting any of these to yourself.
Mario Dedivanovic
Follow: @makeupbymario
Works with: Kim Kardashian, Naomie Harris, Kate Bosworth
Gift picks: Augustinus Bader The Cream; Makeup by Mario Mattes Pro Lip Palette
“This product keeps my skin hydrated and soft, especially during the harsh winter. It’s also an amazing product to prep the skin for makeup application.”
"I love creating custom lip shades with this lip palette. There are no rules when using this lip palette—mix using any of the colors or blend with the primary hues to lighten, deepen, brighten, any shade. Become your own mix master!"
Jessica Smalls
Follow: @jessicasmalls
Works with: Janelle Monae, Ella Balinska, Tessa Thompson
Gift picks: Dermaflash Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser; Knesko The Black Pearl Detox Collagen Mask
"I love how this product truly allows you to be your own esthetician, bringing this spa grade treatment directly to you. Its extremely easy to use and the fastest way to clear our your pores. You will instantly see and feel smoother texture on your skin, but more importantly, your pores are now clear to allow your favor moisturizer or serum to really penetrate the skin."
"This mask has been a lifesaver in combating the breakouts I get from wearing my mask. The hydrogel mask is drenched in one ounce of serum that helps to reduce inflammation and minimize pores. However, what makes these collagen masks more special is that they are charged with reiki energy to help ground you—and with the year 2020 has been, we could all use some grounding."
Mary Phillips
Follow: @maryphillips
Works with: Jennifer Lopez, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid
Gift picks: Tweezerman Mini Tweezer Set; Silk Pillowcase
"This Tweezerman set is my secret to impeccable brows! The mini tweezer is perfect for shaping and cleaning the brows, while the mini pointed tweezer is the key to removing those stubborn baby hairs. This duo is amazing to add to everyone’s makeup bag and can also be used on the go for that last minute touch-up."
"The secret to youthful, glowing skin is sleep, and Slip's silk pillowcase is the perfect addition! It protects both your skin and hair while leaving you feeling radiant after just one nights sleep. If you're looking to double up on the beauty sleep, add in the luxurious eye mask and gift the Slip Sleep Set. This gift is truly the gift that keeps on giving!"
Naoko Scintu
Follow: @naokoscintu
Works with: Adriana Lima, Felicity Jones, Lily James
Gift picks: Cire Turdon Candle; Nike Customized Airmax
These incredibly beautiful, curated candles from France come housed in handmade glass.I love the Christmas limited edition designs. They make the perfect gift—they smell incredible too and you can use the glass container as a makeup brush holder or plant pot afterwards.
"You can customize your shoes by designing the color way to your own specification, and you even have room on the shoes for a customized message. A personalized shoe, for me, is the perfect gift. I am obsessed with Air Max 90’s and 95’s and can never have enough."
Mai Quynh
Follow: @storyofmailife
Works with: Chloe Grace Moretz, Maggie Q, Lili Reinhart
Gift pick: Giorgio Armani Advent Calendar; Nest Pine Candle
“I love the idea of an advent calendar. It really gets me in the spirit of the holidays to be able to have a little present everyday. This calendar is filled with all my Armani Beauty favorites—mini sizes of Lip Maestros, Eyes to Kill Stellar eyeshadows, My Way fragrance, Eye Tint eyeshadows, mascara, skincare and much more.”
"This candle really does smell like a Christmas tree. I don’t like having a tree every year cause I feel bad cutting a tree down and also hate dealing with pine needle clean up afterwards. So, this candle makes me feel like I have a tree in my house without all the hassle.”
Jose Corello
Follow: @josecorella
Works with: Eiza Gonzalez, Josephine Skriver, Keke Palmer
Gift picks: Buxom Ultimate Lip Party; Charlotte Tilbury Instant Look Palette in Stone Rose
"This holiday season, give the gift of minis. Minis are so great because you can throw them in your purse and the sets usually come with a variety of shades, so it’s nice to be able to try before you buy the full size. I love the Buxom Cosmetics Ultimate Lip Party set; it comes with six mini glosses and two lip liners—with so many choices, it's lip heaven! It's a great way to find your new staple lip."
"I’m also so obsessed with all-in-one palettes, like the Charlotte Tilbury Instant Look In A Palette—specifically the Stoned Rose palette. This is such a great gift because it’s small and sleek, and you can basically do your entire face and eyes with it so you don’t need to lug around a ton of products! It comes in totally useable shades and you can wear it super natural or glam it up. It’s great for touching up on the go or just fixing your makeup after wearing a mask!
Mia Jones
Follow: @miajonesmua
Works with: Chelsea Handler, Hannah Bronfman, Ashley Benson
Gift picks: Diptyque Baies Indoor Outdoor Candle
"I read a book years ago about the Danish guide to happiness: hygge. How their culture uses lighting to truly capture mood and curate a sort of happiness, even in the darkest of days. I think one of the loveliest gifts to receive would be the largest Diptique candle, which has five wicks, to truly relax in optimal lighting. My favorite scents are Feu De Bois, and they have a city edition for New York, which is where I’m based. Candlelight paired with the Calm App subscription would be such a lovely gift because there are so many modern, and relatable meditations even if you’re not someone who typically meditates. I listen to the Daily Calm, and their sleep stories are hosted by different types of talent that not only soothe the mind, they induce relaxation within the body. Everyone deserves some sort of calm in candlelight these days.
Emily Cheng
Follow: @emilychengmakeup
Works with: Yara Shahidi, Ella Mai, Laura Harrier
Gift Picks: Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream; Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner
"Since there is a lot of staying at home these days, it's a perfect time to get your skin in order. This product has truly been saving my skin. I'm super sensitiv, but also dry. Often anything that helps moisturize will cause me to breakout. I'm personally on my third bottle of this and my skin is the happiest it's been in a long time! It's also quite the splurge, so definitely a Christmas ask!"
"I love this pencil in the shade Medium 2 and don't think I can ever do without. It is the exact color of my lips. I wish I could tattoo it onto myself. I've easily gone through five of these already and every single person I've ever suggested it to or given one to loves it just as much."
Jaleesa Jaikaran
Follow: @jaleesajaikaran
Works with: Duckie Thot, Lion Babe, Riley Montana
Gift picks: Bobbi Barre High Barre Eyeshadow Palette; Mary Kay Liquid Lip Kit
'"This eyeshadow palette is the perfect mix of mattes, shimmers, and a pop of color. I love that it has both cool and warm tones—it's the perfect gift, as it transcends seasons."
"These mini liquid lip colors from Mary Kay pack a lot of punch and color. The shades suit any occasion and the price makes it easy to grab both sets for anyone on your list."
Autumn Moultrie
Follow: @autumnmoultriebeauty
Works with: Naomi Osaka, Viola Davis, Kerry Washington
Gift picks: Jao Goē Oil and Hand Sanitizer; Eve Lom Cleanser
"I would love to receive a tube of Jao Goe oil and a large bottle of Jao hand sanitizer. The intoxicating body oil is monoi oil (and jasmine, I think). It quickly improves the ashiest skin and its thick consistency ensures that it doesn’t run everywhere. The Jao hand sanitizer smells so good and everyone loves it. Especially me!"
"The second bomb Christmas stocking stuffer is the Eve Lom Cleansing Balm and muslin cloths. The cleanser is clean and green and it removes makeup, hydrates and exfoliates all in one. The muslin cloths are the holy grail. They gently exfoliate and immediately, your skin will feel as soft as a baby’s bottom!"
Gianpaolo Ceciliato
Follow: @gpcbeauty
Works with: Rebel Wilson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Molly Sims
Gift Picks: Juara Candlenut Body Polish; Maison Boissier Dark Chocolate Pearls
"The holidays are all about indulging, feeling good, and self-care this year. I want to buy products that will transport me to all the places I am not able to travel to, but wish I could.I love my favorite body coffee scrub and the candlenut body polish by Juara. Inspired by Jamu, Indonesia's old-world herbal medicine practice, Juara is a natural skincare line that elevates your daily beauty routine and turns it into self-care. The intoxicating smell alone is enough to make you happy."
"I could not finish my holidays shopping without chocolate boxes from Maison Boissier Paris! My favorites are the chocolate pearls."