The Best Makeup Products of 2021

08 of 26

Best Bronzer

Victoria Beckham Beauty Matte Bronzing Brick $58 Shop

Highlights Two-toned pan to allow for shade customization

Pan is refillable and arrives in 100% post-consumer recycled and recyclable materials

Is infused with moringa oil and cocoa butter to moisturize and condition the skin Byrdie Clean Sustainable Vegan Cruelty-Free

"I'm a bronzer-365-days-a-year kind of person. My skin is naturally quite fair and needs a bit of product to help warm up my complexion and give it a bit more depth. It can be hard to find a formula that doesn't read too deep, too orange, or too shimmery, but this two-toned brick from Victoria Beckham is the absolute perfect product. First, let's talk about the packaging: rendered in her signature tortoise compact, the pan itself is refillable and recyclable so you not only save money when you need a re-stock, but you can also rest assured that you aren't tossing product in a landfill.

"Next, the product itself—a duo of complementary shades allows you to customize your color. I use a long, narrow contoured face brush to sculpt my cheeks and easily trace my hairline and jawline. I'll swirl it into both shades (I use 01) to create a soft brown that gently warms up my skin tone. It's the perfect matte hue that reads like a natural dose of sunshine rather than a faux bronze. I've used it just about every day for the past few months and still have yet to make a dent in the pan." - Lindsey Metrus, project director

