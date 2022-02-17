Make Up For Ever's New Foundation Took 31 Makeup Artists and 3 Years to Develop

After dominating the foundation market for years with their cult-favorite Ultra HD Invisible Cover Foundation ($43), Make Up For Ever is officially inviting a new key player into their best-selling coverage lineup. Launching today (Feb. 17), the Make Up For Ever HD Skin Foundation ($43) is designed to be the latest holy grail of undetectable coverage. The semi-matte formula is a new and improved version of the brand's original Ultra HD foundation, which became an icon in the industry due to its long-lasting, second skin-like finish. The new HD Skin Foundation features many of the same traits of its predecessor, but with a few key upgrades.

Made for buildable coverage and all-day wear, the launch is designed to give users a blurred, luminous finish that still looks like skin. Truly, the vegan foundation is made for everyone—and its impressive shade range is proof.

“This launch is extremely special for us because the public will see the future of the brand, how it still honors our rich history and how we are propelling the makeup industry forward with high-performance products that satisfy everyone from the Pro Artist right down to the everyday consumer,” says Eddie Duyos, a Pro Makeup Artist and Senior Manager of Pro Education & Artistry for North America for the brand. Below, get all the details on the new HD Skin Foundation that's sure to be an instant hit, and read our honest reviews.



Make Up For Ever HD Skin Foundation Best For: Normal, combination, and oily skin Why We Love It: Lightweight formula and semi-matte finish Price: $43 Other Make Up For Ever Products You'll Love: Step 1 Hydra Booster ($37), Matte Velvet Skin Compact ($38), Matte Velvet Skin Concealer ($27)

The Inspiration



In developing this foundation, Make Up For Ever had one lofty goal: to create the best undetectable foundation ever. It wasn’t enough just to have buildable coverage, a wide shade range, and 24-hour wear—though those were all important traits, too. But the brand knew there are plenty of foundations on the market that already hit those boxes. So what distinguishes the HD Skin Foundation from the rest? It's specifically designed to not look like makeup at all.

“What I love about this new formula is how undetectable the foundation is on the skin! Who would ever think that a medium to full coverage foundation could be this natural and at the same time blur out every imperfection?” Duyos tells Byrdie. “This foundation truly is a revolution in HD foundations.”

A revolution is never easy, though, and crafting the new foundation's next-level formula was no exception. As Duyos explains, “The process was arduous yet super satisfying." After all, the brand's original formula was already a classic, so the team at Make Up For Ever knew the bar was high before the development process even began.



The Formula



Since Make Up For Ever prides itself on being a brand created by makeup artists for their fellow industry pros (along with the general masses), the company takes a different approach than most when it comes to their new products. “We have a very unique product development process," Duyos explains. "There are about 50 Global Pro Artists known as 'The Pro Collective' that work directly with the product development team." Perfecting the formula for the new HD Skin Foundation followed the same approach, and Duyos tells us it was a collaborative effort that took some time to perfect. “Of the 50 artists, it took 31 of us, myself included, over three years to develop HD Skin Foundation.”

The vegan formula has an ultra-light texture, semi-matte finish, and a “flexible micro-meshed structure” that prevents cracking or dry patches. Waterproof, sweat-proof, and mask-proof, the foundation is also designed for long-term wear. “I am excited to see customers fall in love with this new formula—how it just melts into and moves with their skin—and make it their holy grail foundation,” Duyos adds.

Beyond perfecting the formula, Make Up For Ever also wanted to create an “all inclusive” shade range, with 40 shades, four color families, and three undertones. Duyos says, “Every voice of our Pro Collective from all over the world has been added into every bottle of HD SKIN foundation that now the entire world gets to experience.”

The Reviews



Hannah Kerns, Beauty News Writer

When makeup, especially foundation, feels too much like makeup, I steer clear. With sensitive skin, I don’t like putting anything heavy on my face. And yet lightweight formulas often seem kind of pointless: if I’m going to go through the trouble of wearing foundation, I want it to make a difference in my complexion. Make Up For Ever’s HD Skin Foundation makes me feel seen—balancing both these needs without sacrificing anything.

A lightweight formula that blends instantly with your skin, this foundation is an easy go-to—especially if you’re not a fan of reapplying. One application will last you all day, and it won’t fade away as you add other makeup, either. (As a blush fiend, this is a necessity for me.) I also love the specifics of the shade range, matching your foundation to your undertone really does make all the difference. And although I still won’t be wearing foundation on a daily basis (a perk of WFH), I can definitely see this foundation becoming a regular fixture in my makeup routine.



Star Donaldson, Senior Social Media Editor

The most remarkable thing about this foundation is how so little product goes such a long way. I was lucky enough to have this face applied by Celebrity and Editorial MUA Katie Jane Hughes and I was literally in awe of how she used less than a quarter-sized amount of product to cover my entire face. This foundation is buildable in a big way and the finish is a bit more on the matte side which is also my preference. It's really makes for the perfect canvas whether you like full-coverage or a sheer look

Jesa Marie Calaor, Editor

I don’t wear liquid foundation everyday because of how heavy it can feel—but this one’s silky, barely-there feel might be the one to change that. The liquid slipped across my face, quickly buffing and blending in without feeling sticky or getting streaky. It set like a second skin and blurred areas of redness and hyperpigmentation.



Olivia Hancock, Editor

I typically prefer to wear skin tints or tinted moisturizers. However, this foundation feels incredibly weightless and comfortable on my skin. After I applied it, I also couldn’t help but admire the fresh, dewy glow it gave my skin. While I usually apply complexion products using my Beautyblender, I found it was easier to blend this foundation into my skin using a brush.

