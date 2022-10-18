Love Letter: Make Beauty's Heat Stroke Blush Is The Best Cream Blush Of The Year

The Make Beauty Heat Stroke Dewy Cheek Tint is pretty much perfect. The shade range is diverse, the formula is easy to work with, and the final result on the cheeks is gorgeous and long-lasting.

We put the Make Beauty Heat Stroke Dewy Cheek Tint to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

It’s not often that I test out a new beauty product and immediately make it a staple in my routine. Because I’m consistently trying new launches, something needs to truly stand out to make a meaningful impression—the Make Beauty Heat Stroke Dewy Cheek Tint did that and more. I’m equally embarrassed and satisfied to say that I have more than thirty blush formulas in my collection—it’s excessive, I know. But that’s why it makes this statement even more substantial: This blush has quickly become my absolute favorite in the category—so much so that I now own all eight shades and have even successfully convinced several of my friends to buy it.

Since I’ve already given away that it has my stamp of approval, keep reading to find my in-depth review and why I’m such a superfan of Make Beauty’s stellar blush formula.

Make Beauty Heat Stroke Dewy Cheek Tint Shades: 8 Best for: Anyone who loves dewy, flushed cheeks. Byrdie Clean?: Yes Cruelty-Free?: Yes Price: $30 About the Brand: Make Beauty is a skincare and color cosmetics brand that creates modern, functional products with an emphasis on clean ingredients and sustainability.

The Formula: Gel-like cream

There are so many things I love about this blush, but the formula is without a doubt the most outstanding component. I had the opportunity to chat with Carrie Barber, Make Beauty owner and creative director, and she describes the formula as a gel-like cream rather than a traditional cream. While some cream blushes feel tacky or even powdery and matte, this one is completely different. “The Heat Stroke blush has a dewy, gel bullet,” she explained. “It’s not necessarily even a cream, it’s more of a gel stick.”

Because of the gel-like texture, it has a very thin consistency and a sheerness to it despite being incredibly pigmented. I know sheer and pigmented are terms typically used in opposition to one another, but somehow this blush is both. It delivers excellent color payoff, but it’s slightly translucent which allows your skin to peek through it a bit. Barber likens it to a cheek stain rather than a fully opaque, cream product with a strong base pigment—and I agree. Essentially, because it’s both vivid and a bit translucent, it never looks chalky on the skin. The emollient gel texture, rich pigmentation, and unique bit of transparency make it ultra-flattering on a wide range of skin tones as well as easy to blend and comfortable to wear.

The Shades: Versatile neutrals and fun pops of color

The Heat Stroke blush formula comes in eight different shades and each one holds valuable space in the lineup. There are neutral browns, rich berry and orange tones, and bright pops of color. I tend to find that brands often release multiple blush colors that look practically the same on the cheeks, but that’s not at all the case with these. Each one is unique and different, and they all perform equally well. I appreciate that the lineup includes a variety of shade families, undertones, and depths, making it easy for me to wear one no matter what type of makeup look I’m sporting. I consistently use every single shade, but if I had to choose my favorites—which isn’t easy—I’d say that Swelter, a deep berry, and Stimulated, an electric pink, are my top picks.

Byrdie / Alyssa Kaplan

The Packaging: Aesthetically pleasing and functional

Aside from the packaging being chic and compact, making it easy to take with you on the go, it’s also functional. It has an airtight cap to ensure the formula doesn’t dry out, and unlike many stick components where the cap often nicks the product when you put it back on, that doesn't happen with this one. The design is ergonomic and modern.

How to Apply: It’s completely up to you

One of the best things about this blush is how easy it is to apply. The formula is extremely workable, so whether you use a brush, your fingertips, or a sponge, you’ll be able to achieve a beautiful end result. Personally, I like to warm up the product by applying it with my fingertips, and then I gently pat over it with a beauty sponge to ensure it’s evenly blended. The formula is buildable, so you can customize your look depending on your desired level of impact. It’s also worth noting that I’ve applied it on top of several different foundations, and it looks seamless regardless of which one I’m wearing.

The Results: Long-lasting, glowy cheeks

The thing that has kept me coming back to this formula over and over again for the past few months is how stunning it looks on the skin—the finish is truly unmatched. I absolutely love how luminous and juicy-looking it appears on the cheeks without creating an unflattering, greasy effect. I find that some dewy blushes are simply too greasy for my oily skin, but not this one—the finish never crosses the line between dewy and oily. Instead, it just adds the most perfect, flushed glow to my complexion, instantly awakening my face and emphasizing my cheekbones. I’ve noticed that I consistently get compliments on my skin when I wear it, which is another reason I haven’t been able to put it down. In terms of lasting power, it stays intact for a solid eight hours—a really impressive feat compared to other cream makeup products on the market.



Byrdie / Alyssa Kaplan

The Value: Excellent

Priced at $30, I think this blush is a great value. It’s a pretty mid-range price point compared to other similar products on the market, but in my opinion, it’s the best out there. You get five grams of product and a little bit goes a long way, so it will last you a while. The packaging feels high-quality, the formula performs beautifully, and it’s made with clean ingredients.

