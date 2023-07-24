Perfume Sets Are My Go-To Gifts, and I'm Shopping This Byrdie-Favorite Brand While It's $55 Off

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is in full swing and, like me, you likely snatched up the basics — a blazer and sweater for fall, a new moisturizer, maybe even a little splurge on luxury sunglasses. And once you place your order of the items that sell out quickly, you may be taking another peek at the website to see if you missed any good discounts. BTW, the Anniversary Sale runs through August 6.

I’m here to tell you, it’s the fragrance deals you missed. Specifically, the Maison Francis Kurdkdijian discovery set.

Fragrance discovery sets are my favorite way to shop for perfume. I love having variety in my collection and the mini bottles allow me to test lots of different scents without breaking the bank. The uber luxury Maison Francis Kurkdijian went viral last year for their Baccarat Rouge 540 perfume, which is included in the set, and quickly became a Byrdie reader and editor favorite. That fragrance has enticing notes of jasmine, saffron, and cedarwood.



In the set are eight scents, each 0.37 ounces, which lasts a lot longer than it sounds like since these fragrances are potent. If you’re not sure what fragrance type you’re looking for there are woody and floral notes, musks and ambers. I love sets like this as gifts; it’s a super thoughts and personal gift but the receiver will always find something they like without needing to know their fragrance preference. The set has all five star reviews with shoppers saying, “You smell so good until the next day. The best on Earth.” At 20 percent off, it’s an excellent way to shop a luxury fragrance brand at a discounted price until August 6.