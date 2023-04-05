20 Magenta Manicures You'll Want to Copy This Spring and Beyond

Vibrant manicures are always an instant mood booster. And what better shade to try than Pantone's Color of the Year: "Viva Magenta?" This striking pinkish-purplish-red polish is incredibly versatile, allowing it to be worn as a subtle accent or as a bold, full-coverage shade.

If you're searching for magenta nail inspiration, we've gathered a handful of manicures—from minimalist to funky to playful. Ahead, find 20 mesmerizing magenta nail ideas.