20 Magenta Manicures You'll Want to Copy This Spring and Beyond

Vibrant manicures are always an instant mood booster. And what better shade to try than Pantone's Color of the Year: "Viva Magenta?" This striking pinkish-purplish-red polish is incredibly versatile, allowing it to be worn as a subtle accent or as a bold, full-coverage shade.
If you're searching for magenta nail inspiration, we've gathered a handful of manicures—from minimalist to funky to playful. Ahead, find 20 mesmerizing magenta nail ideas.
Simplistic Oval Nails
For a more simplistic look, accent your light pink base with thin magenta ovals. The subtle pop will make a statement without looking too bold.
Groovy Heart Nails
For a whimsical vibe, go for a modern take on heart-accented nails. Shades of magenta, pink, and white come together in this fun, groovy pop art look with a neutral base.
Playful Polka Dot Nails
Take your magenta manicure to the next level with this fun, playful polka dot look, blending shades of solid circles with French accents.
Glass Bubble Nails
This manicure makes a statement with super intricate 3D glass bubble nails. Of course, you’ll need an expert’s help for this look, but this manicure is well worth the visit to the nail salon.
Full Coverage Nails
When in doubt, a solid color manicure never fails. Use Gelcare's Ultra Violet Polish ($19) to achieve this look.
Polka Dot Combo Nails
It's always fun to put a twist on French tips. This magenta and blue polka dot combo is perfect for spring and summer.
Twinkling Star Nails
Add extra glam to your fingertips with the addition of twinkling stars. This dainty detail will take your mani to the next level and bring out the magenta hue.
Delicate Floral Nails
This floral mani is dainty yet eye-catching. It's so stunning you’ll have everyone doing a double-take.
Psychedelic Stripe Nails
Embrace the power of magenta with a super-fun, artistic manicure. Add accent colors, like orange and purple, to recreate this look.
Vibrant French Tip Nails
Don’t be afraid to stand out with magenta tips. No matter your nail shape, adding this pop of color will turn heads. The flower and dot accents are the perfect finishing touches.
Sunset Flame Nails
This manicure reminds us of a beautiful sunset. The gorgeous blending of magenta, purple, orange, and yellow polish paired with the chrome accents has us all aflame.
Funky Floral Nails
Pink and green are always a winning combination. Accent your magenta nails with green swirls and florals to create a fun-loving manicure.
Chrome Ombre Nails
Chrome nails are here to stay. Top off your ombre magenta nails with a light dusting of chrome for a super shiny mani.
Flower Power Nails
Mix-and-match nails are in. With this mani, you can rock solid magenta on one hand and smiley face flowers on the other.
Barbie Butterfly Nails
Enhance your pale pink base coat with gorgeous magenta monarch butterflies. These cute, eye-catching nails are perfect for spring.
Abstract Line Nails
Incorporate abstract lines into your next mani appointment. You can't go wrong with a magenta and black combo.
Glitter Jewel Nails
Shimmer all night long with a glitter-infused manicure. We love the mix of neutrals with magenta tips and full-coverage nails. Add a few bling accents to complete your look.
Reflective 3D Nails
This manicure is truly a work of art. We're obsessed with the glittery tips and 3D embellisments.
Marble Magenta Nails
Take the marble trend to new heights by incorporating magenta and blue. This color combo will look beyond beautiful on your nails.
Soft Smudge Nails
This fun nail look features so many trends we love, from ombre to magenta tips to soft smudge accents.