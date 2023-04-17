30 of Madonna's Most Groundbreaking Fashion Moments

From a cone-shaped bra to a reimagined wedding dress, few pop culture icons have had as many memorable fashion moments as Madonna. The Queen of Pop has pushed music’s boundaries and has been equally impactful in terms of style. She has reinvented society’s notion of femininity by blending masculine elements into her looks on and off the stage, most notably through designs from Jean Paul Gaultier. In her early days, Madonna’s style can best be described with jelly bracelets, lace detailing, headbands, and everything else that made up the ‘80s.

Throughout her career, though, she has taken, sometimes controversial, fashion risks that have helped to pave the way for others to do the same. With the announcement of her tour, “Madonna: The Celebration,” kicking off in 2023, we thought we’d look back at the singer’s most avant-garde and memorable fashion moments throughout her career.

