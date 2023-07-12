Madison Beer Swears By This $10 Face Wash to Clear Her Acne

All skin is good skin, which is why good skincare is more of a journey than a destination. We all love a one-off tip, but at Byrdie, we’re more interested in how our skin evolves over time. The product we've used for a decade, the ingredient cocktail that made us glow, the step we never skip, and all the advice in between. This is the stuff that makes a real difference. With What I Put on My Face, we’re bringing you the rituals, recommendations, and failed experiments (we’ve all had them) straight from celebrities, founders, and influencers who’ve gone through it themselves.

She may be just 24 years old, but Madison Beer is a force to be reckoned with. She's been making music since she was discovered on Youtube at 13, with her debut album Life Support dropping in 2021 to critical acclaim. Since then, she's become a TikTok It-girl with the power to sell out products for months, gone on tour, and even written a memoir, The Half of It.

So, what’s next for Beer? Her upcoming album, Silence Between Songs, drops September 15, and if her latest single "Home To Another One" is any indication, it's going to be a new sound for the artist—and definitely something to look forward to. “My upcoming album is a really great representation of who I am,” Beer tells Byrdie. “It pulls influence from all the different people who inspire me the most while still remaining authentic to me."



Though we imagine her schedule is bursting at the seams, Beer made time to collaborate with one of her favorite skincare brands, Tatcha. We had to know the secrets to her glowing complexion, so we caught up with Beer to uncover everything about her skincare routine.

About Her Skin

My skin has been something I’ve been trying to understand for years, and it’s only recently that I feel I’ve really figured it out! My skin is happy when it’s moisturized and taken care of. I’ve really prioritized nourishing it, and have been rewarded because of it.

How She Got into Skincare

I got into skincare because, around the age of 19, I was suddenly dealing with pretty aggressive acne—painful and large bumps that wouldn’t go away no matter what I did. After trying to understand and tame that for years, I really feel I’ve gotten to a place where I understand.

Her Morning Versus Night Routine

My nighttime routine is more intense than my morning routine. Usually, in the morning, I’ll use my Panoxyl face wash ($10), moisturizer, and a lightweight SPF to do the trick. At night it’s much more intensive, and I treat it more as self-care and “me time.” If I’m wearing makeup, I’ll do a double-cleanse with my Tatcha Camellia Cleansing Oil ($50), apply a serum or treatment, and layer on my Dewy Skin Cream ($70).

The Skincare Step She Never Skips

I never sleep with my makeup on! No matter how tired, I would never.

How Her Routine Has Evolved Over Time

Understanding my skin and its needs more and more. Over time, I’ve really started to use my skincare ritual as a moment to check back in with my skin and myself.

The Mistakes She’s Made on Her Skincare Journey

I used to think that because I had acne, it meant I needed to dry my skin out as much as possible, which now I realize only made my acne flare up more. I was working against myself a lot until I figured it out. I realize how important it is to be in touch with my skin and what it needs. Now I’m more focused on hydration and moisture so I can look glowy.

The Product That’s Made the Biggest Difference

One ingredient that has really helped is benzoyl peroxide. I used the Panoxyl face wash, which is quite strong, but helped eliminate my acne. Now that my skin has normalized, I try to hydrate it with a moisturizer that’s super hydrating but never greasy, like the Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream.

The Best Skincare Advice She’s Ever Gotten

The best advice I’ve received is probably to never sleep with makeup and ditch makeup wipes. I now remove my makeup with an oil-based cleanser only!

The Product She Uses the Most

My most used product right now has to be the Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream. It’s so softening and glowy. I’ve been using it on its own during the day a lot but also in the evening under my makeup. It’s so nice.

The product that’s Been in Her Routine the Longest

The Mario Badescu Drying Lotion ($17)! It’s a great spot treatment.

Her Latest Skincare Obsession

I really would have to say either the Mount Lai De-Puffing Jade Facial Roller ($36) or the Dieux Eye Patches! Those are my current faves.