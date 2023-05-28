Madison Bailey Learned Everything She Knows About Skincare on #SkinTok

What I Put On My Face All skin is good skin, which is why good skincare is more of a journey than a destination. We all love a one-off tip—but, at Byrdie, we’re more interested in how our skin evolves over time. The product we've used for a decade, the ingredient cocktail that made us glow, the step we never skip, and all the advice in between. This is the stuff that makes a real difference. With What I Put on My Face, we’re bringing you the rituals, recommendations, and failed experiments (we’ve all had them) straight from celebrities, founders, and influencers who’ve gone through it themselves.

Every few years, a new teen drama with multi-generational appeal captures the public imagination and introduces us to Hollywood’s next generation of best actors. One such drama is Netflix’s beloved mystery series Outer Banks, which follows a group of kids growing up shoreside in North Carolina. But for Madison Bailey, who plays the magnetic Kiara Carrera (AKA "Kie") on the show, it was more than just her breakout role.

Bailey grew up in North Carolina (she told Interview Magazine it was a “small town, [with] a lot of grass, [and] a lot of cows”) and serendipitously landed a role set in her home state after moving to Los Angeles to pursue her acting career. Since then, she’s made savvy career moves outside entertainment, too, like starring in a Skims campaign, and now, becoming one of the many faces of Fenty Beauty.

The 24-year-old credits #SkinTok with getting her into beauty, and now she shares her love for skincare on her own TikTok page, touting everything from Fenty Skin products for her baby-soft skin to routine breakdowns. As the newest face of Rihanna's beauty empire, we had to know which other products and routines she holds close. Ahead, everything you need to know about what Bailey puts on her face.

@madisonbaileybabe / Instagram

About Her Skin

My skin is usually pretty in the middle—not too oily or too dry. For the most part, my skin stays clear, but if I’m breaking out, it’s typically either from traveling or it’s that time of the month. I usually gotta up my skincare routine when I’m traveling and always make sure to bring a variety of products with me. In general, my skin priorities are having an even tone and keeping my skin hydrated. I feel like that’s the key.

The Moment Skincare *Clicked* For Her

Truthfully, pre-pandemic, I didn’t have much of a skincare routine. I only used facewash and moisturizer. I learned a lot on TikTok in 2020. I’m a TLC girly!! So, for me, getting into skincare was an extension of my love of self-care and pampering. Plus, when the Fenty team reached out to me about working with the brand and introduced me to Fenty Skin, it really opened my eyes to how much fun skincare could be. It doesn’t have to be complicated; it just needs to work.

Her Morning vs. Evening Routines

They’re not too different. I never go to sleep with makeup on, so at night there’s a makeup-removal step. I also change my serum to be a more focused, targeted serum, and I will sometimes use a thicker moisturizer to really hydrate my skin overnight.

The One Step She Never, Ever Skips

I never skip moisturizer—No. Matter. What.

How Her Skin Routine Changed Over Time

My skincare routine has definitely evolved since I started getting into it—lots of trial and error. I’d say one of my biggest mistakes was using harsh exfoliants and using them too often. Now, I use way gentler products overall. Another thing is that I, like a lot of other people, underestimated the importance of applying sunscreen daily. I do [apply it daily] now.

The One Product That Changed Everything

An AHA treatment has made such a difference in my skin when it’s looking dull. I use the Fenty Skin Pre-Show Glow Instant Retexturizing 10% AHA Treatment ($42), especially right before a red carpet or shoot. My skin always looks smoother and glowier without getting irritated.

The Best Skincare Tip She’s Ever Got

Don’t forget sunscreen and be consistent!

Her Biggest Skincare Pet-Peeve

My skincare pet peeve is when a skincare product pills/rolls underneath my makeup. You want your skincare to prep your face for makeup, not work against it!

The Product She Uses The Most

Hands-down Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen ($39)—you actually can’t beat a moisturizer and sunscreen all in one.

The Product She’s Most Loyal To

Consistently? Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Sunscreen. I rotate products all the time, but that’s the single one that doesn’t change.

Her Newest Skincare Obsession

The new Fenty Skin Melt Awf Jelly Oil Makeup-Melting Cleanser ($34) has been a game changer. It’s the first makeup-removing cleanser that I’ve used that actually removes the makeup in question.